You can have video proof that you own a Lamborghini even if you don’t: All you need is a toy car

Instagram is to be blamed or to be praised for pushing the world into a frenzy of starting and continuing trends for which people tend to go to extreme lengths. Before the age of Instagram trends, when was the last time people actually put in effort just to make a picture or film a video of themselves – an effort that involves a project-like execution, preparing props and finding the right moment. Users can actually inflate their lifestyles to look way better than it actually is and what better way to do it than to make it look like you actually own a supercar. Lads at Ladbible show you how to get convincing footage of you owning a Lamborghini. Well, sort of...

Things you'll need for this video – a toy car (go for an exotic of course), a 'road' to park it on, a strong sense of humour, and loads of free time to kill. The hilarious video had us snickering for long, so we thought we must share it with you.

It took the boys two attempts to get it right, which means that at the end of it one of them 'sat in' and 'drove off' in a Lamborghini toy car. Well, when we say drove off...

Get this video right and it'll be gold for your Instagram timeline. You could also do this with motorcycles. There have been some hilarious videos of men clad in leathers walking to their exotic superbike only it pick it up, put it in their pockets and keep walking.