Yokohama launches BluEarth GT tyres in 26 sizes: Promises higher durability

Yokohama India has been supplying passenger car and SUV tyre since 2007 in the Indian market. Yokohama’s first manufacturing plant located at Bahadurgarh, Haryana, started operations in November 2014.

Yokohama India Pvt Ltd today launched the latest edition of its BluEarth Series – ‘BluEarth GT’ in India. The manufacturer states that the tyre series has been designed with the concept of Grand Touring in mind and hence promises a blend of performance and comfort. BluEarth-GT is made in India at Yokohama India’s manufacturing unit at Bahadurgarh, Haryana.

With significant development in road infrastructure, there has been an increase in demand for better cars which in turn demands higher rim sizes and with the changing landscape, there is also an ever-growing need for performance without compromising on comfort – that is where BluEarth-GT comes in, Nitin Mantri, Chairman Yokohama India said.

BluEarth-GT offers an asymmetric tread design that incorporates features like Lightening Grooves and Blade Cut Sipes to improve on performance and features like Mound Profile, Dimple Shoulders and higher pitch numbers that improve on comfort.

Also read: Continental to produce generation-6 tyres in India: Launches new UltraContact & ComfortContact tyres

To be available in 26 sizes ranging from 14 to 17 inch by end of the year, BluEarth- GT will be suitable for premium hatchbacks and onwards. The Triple Centre Ribs, silica-based compound along with advanced side profile, Yokohama says make the tyre more durable and well suited for long drives.

Globally other than the replacement tyre business, Yokohama Tyres are original equipment suppliers to many top of the line car manufacturers like Audi, Honda, Mercedes Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Porsche, Suzuki and Toyota.

In related news, Continental rolled out its new Generation 6 tyre range for passenger vehicles in India in August this year. The manufacturer states that the UltraContact UC6 and ComfortContact CC6 range of tyres have been designed considering the challenging road conditions in India. Click the link above to know more.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.