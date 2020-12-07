Year-end Renault India discounts: Up to Rs 70,000 off on Duster, Triber

Renault India is continuing its offers on the entire portfolio and these can also be clubbed with the offers for the specially-abled that the company recently rolled out.

Renault India has had these steady offers year-round. Mostly if you miss buying a car this month, chances are that the offer will be valid next month too. The biggest discount that the company offers is on cars like the ageing Renault Duster. Approximately Rs 70,000 discount is up for grabs on a new Duster. Customers booking the car now will get benefits of Rs 70,000 on the turbo variant. On the RxS and RxZ trims, customers stand to get exchange benefits of Rs 30,000. Cash benefits of Rs 20,000 is offered on the RxS MT and CVT. An additional loyalty benefit of Rs 20,000 is also offered. Easy Car Package which is an annual maintenance contract is also given to the customers for a period of three years or 50,000km. This though is applicable to those who already have a Duster and are buying another turbo version or exchanging their old model for a new one.

As for those looking at a 1.5-litre Duster, the same benefits as the turbo apply. However, for the RxE version, only Rs 20,000 loyalty bonus is applicable. Moreover, the Easy Car Package is not available as complimentary. With the company’s best selling 7-seater, the Renault Triber, customers get up to Rs 50,000 benefits. Cash discounts of Rs 10,000 is applicable on certain trims though on the AMTs, a higher Rs 20,000 is available for grabs. Loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 exchange benefit is also applicable. On the base RxE versions only Rs 10,000 loyalty bonus is applicable.

Also Read Renault Duster turbo petrol review

As for the smallest car in the portfolio, the Renault Kwid, the company is offering benefits of up to Rs 45,000. Cash discounts of Rs 20,000, exchange offer of Rs 15,000 and loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000 on select versions are available. Depending your bargaining skills. one can eke out a bit more discounts on all the aforementioned cars.

