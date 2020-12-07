Year-end offers on Datsun India cars: Up to whopping Rs 51,000 off on Go, Go+

It may be noted that all discounts and offers are only for cars that are booked and delivered in December 2020.

By:December 7, 2020 4:45 PM

Datsun India is offering more discounts than what it was few months earlier on its cars. Datsun India currently has three cars in its portfolio. These include the Datsun Go, Go+ and redi-Go. Out of these, the Datsun Go Plus is the biggest car and has a 7-seater seat layout. It may be noted that all discounts and offers are only for cars that are booked and delivered in December 2020. On the Go+, customers stand to gain Rs 46,000 off. As part of the year-end bonus, there is Rs 11,000 cash discount. Additional Rs 15,000 cash discount is being offered as well. On top of it, Rs 20,000 exchange bonus is being offered as well. On the slightly smaller Datsun Go, customers get up to Rs 51,000 off. The same offer as the Go+ is applicable here. However, the outright cash discount is for Rs 20,000 here.

On the youngest Datsun car, the redi-Go, customers stand to benefit by Rs 45,000. The cash discount is for Rs 9,000 only while other benefits are similar to those offered on the Go+. In addition, throw in the corporate discount of Rs 5,000 and you have a deal. All Datsun cars are offered with only a petrol engine. Only the redi-Go gets a 800cc engine as well as 1.0-litre motor. The Go and Go+ share the same engine – 1.2-litre. Both the engines are 3-cylinder and have a 5-speed manual or CVT. At the same time, the redi-Go gets an AMT.

The Go and Go+ come with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors as well as seat belt warning indicators for front passengers. The redi-Go comes with an optional passenger airbag. Sales wise, the Go is the highest-selling model in the line-up. Coming to the competition, the redi-Go competes with Renault Kwid and Maruti Suzuki Alto 800. There is also the Go that competes with the Hyundai Santro while the Go+ has the Renault Triber in contention.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Electric car that does not need charging: Aptera EV claims 1,600-km total range! Launch in 2021

Electric car that does not need charging: Aptera EV claims 1,600-km total range! Launch in 2021

Maruti Suzuki Swift continues dominance: 10 best selling cars in November 2020

Maruti Suzuki Swift continues dominance: 10 best selling cars in November 2020

Steering wheels can be dirtier than a public toilet? How dirty can a car get & how to deep clean it

Steering wheels can be dirtier than a public toilet? How dirty can a car get & how to deep clean it

Tata Sierra and four other Indian cars that were ahead of their time: Here’s why

Tata Sierra and four other Indian cars that were ahead of their time: Here’s why

Open windows vs car's ventilation system to prevent COVID spread: Which is more effective

Open windows vs car's ventilation system to prevent COVID spread: Which is more effective

Year-end Renault India discounts: Up to Rs 70,000 off on Duster, Triber

Year-end Renault India discounts: Up to Rs 70,000 off on Duster, Triber

India gets first-ever 100 Octane petrol: Indian Oil Corporation launches XP100 in 10 cities

India gets first-ever 100 Octane petrol: Indian Oil Corporation launches XP100 in 10 cities

December discounts: Get up to Rs 25,000 off on Maruti Suzuki Celerio, S-Presso

December discounts: Get up to Rs 25,000 off on Maruti Suzuki Celerio, S-Presso

F1 2020: Sergio Perez wins Sakhir GP as Mercedes wrecks Russell’s sensational drive

F1 2020: Sergio Perez wins Sakhir GP as Mercedes wrecks Russell’s sensational drive

F2 2020: India's Jehan Daruvala wins Sakhir Sprint Race as Schumacher takes championship title

F2 2020: India's Jehan Daruvala wins Sakhir Sprint Race as Schumacher takes championship title

Made-in-India electric coupe Pravaig Extinction Mk1: 504 km range, launch in 2021

Made-in-India electric coupe Pravaig Extinction Mk1: 504 km range, launch in 2021

VECV starts truck production at its new Bhopal plant: All details

VECV starts truck production at its new Bhopal plant: All details

Nissan Kicks year-end discount is mouth-watering: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Hyundai Creta rival

Nissan Kicks year-end discount is mouth-watering: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Hyundai Creta rival

F1 2020: Bottas claims Sakhir GP pole as Russell impresses with Mercedes front-row lockout

F1 2020: Bottas claims Sakhir GP pole as Russell impresses with Mercedes front-row lockout

'No helmet, no petrol' rule to resume in this city in December

'No helmet, no petrol' rule to resume in this city in December

Updated KTM 125 Duke arrives at dealerships: Expected price, features, design changes

Updated KTM 125 Duke arrives at dealerships: Expected price, features, design changes

Mumbai's BEST adds 26 all-electric Tata buses to its fleet: Total 340 to be deployed

Mumbai's BEST adds 26 all-electric Tata buses to its fleet: Total 340 to be deployed

Year-end discounts 2020: Tata Harrier, Nexon and more get upto Rs 65,000

Year-end discounts 2020: Tata Harrier, Nexon and more get upto Rs 65,000

Covid-19 roadtrip from Mumbai-Gokarna: Do you need a health certificate, e-pass?

Covid-19 roadtrip from Mumbai-Gokarna: Do you need a health certificate, e-pass?

Only 10 Harley-Davidson dealerships absorbed by Hero MotoCorp: H-D's offer vs what dealers want

Only 10 Harley-Davidson dealerships absorbed by Hero MotoCorp: H-D's offer vs what dealers want