Year-end offers on Datsun India cars: Up to whopping Rs 51,000 off on Go, Go+

It may be noted that all discounts and offers are only for cars that are booked and delivered in December 2020.

Datsun India is offering more discounts than what it was few months earlier on its cars. Datsun India currently has three cars in its portfolio. These include the Datsun Go, Go+ and redi-Go. Out of these, the Datsun Go Plus is the biggest car and has a 7-seater seat layout. It may be noted that all discounts and offers are only for cars that are booked and delivered in December 2020. On the Go+, customers stand to gain Rs 46,000 off. As part of the year-end bonus, there is Rs 11,000 cash discount. Additional Rs 15,000 cash discount is being offered as well. On top of it, Rs 20,000 exchange bonus is being offered as well. On the slightly smaller Datsun Go, customers get up to Rs 51,000 off. The same offer as the Go+ is applicable here. However, the outright cash discount is for Rs 20,000 here.

On the youngest Datsun car, the redi-Go, customers stand to benefit by Rs 45,000. The cash discount is for Rs 9,000 only while other benefits are similar to those offered on the Go+. In addition, throw in the corporate discount of Rs 5,000 and you have a deal. All Datsun cars are offered with only a petrol engine. Only the redi-Go gets a 800cc engine as well as 1.0-litre motor. The Go and Go+ share the same engine – 1.2-litre. Both the engines are 3-cylinder and have a 5-speed manual or CVT. At the same time, the redi-Go gets an AMT.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Go and Go+ come with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors as well as seat belt warning indicators for front passengers. The redi-Go comes with an optional passenger airbag. Sales wise, the Go is the highest-selling model in the line-up. Coming to the competition, the redi-Go competes with Renault Kwid and Maruti Suzuki Alto 800. There is also the Go that competes with the Hyundai Santro while the Go+ has the Renault Triber in contention.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.