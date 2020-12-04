Year-end discounts 2020: Tata Harrier, Nexon and more get upto Rs 65,000

Tata Motors is offering heavy discounts in December 2020. Here are the year-end discounts you can avail this month on the Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago and Tigor.

In December 2020, Tata Motors is offering heavy discounts on its range of models. Offers range between Rs 15,000 all the way upto Rs 65,000. These offers include cash discounts, exchange bonuses and more. However, these offers apply on the Tata Harrier and Nexon SUVs in addition to the Tiago hatchback and the Tigor notchback sedan. For the Tata Altroz hatchback, Tata Motors is not offering any discounts this month. This is the list of benefits and offers which are available on Tata cars and SUVs in December 2020.

Tata Tiago December 2020 discounts

The Tata Tiago hatchback is offered with total benefits of upto Rs 25,000. Tata is offering the model with a consumer scheme of Rs 15,000 in addition an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

Tata Tigor December 2020 discounts

For the Tigor notchback, Tata Motors is offering similar schemes worth upto Rs 30,000. The consumer scheme offer on the Tigor is worth upto Rs 15,000. It is complemented with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

Tata Nexon December 2020 discounts

The Tata Nexon is quite a popular model for Tata Motors. Hence, it is the model being offered with the least benefits, barring the Altroz hatchback, of course. Only if you’re looking for a Tata Nexon diesel, the automaker is offering an exchange bonus worth Rs 15,000. There are not cash benefits or consumer schemes in December 2020.

Tata Harrier December 2020 discounts

The Tata Harrier is the brand’s flagship SUV at the moment. The Harrier is offered in three trims — Standard, Dark Edition and Camo Edition. In exception to the Dark Edition and Camo Edition XZ+ and XZA+, Tata Motors is offering a consumer scheme worth Rs 25,000. It is complemented with an exchange bonus worth Rs 40,000. But for the Dark Edition and Camo Edition XZ+ and XZA+ model of the Tata Harrier, the consumer scheme offer is not offered. It is only offered with the exchange bonus worth Rd 40,000 only.

