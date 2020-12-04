Year-end discounts 2020: Save upto Rs 2.5 lakh on a Honda Civic, City, Jazz and more

Honda Cars is offering upto Rs 2.5 lakh worth of benefits and discounts on its range of vehicles in December 2020. This is a list of what Honda is offering with its year-end discounts, and how you can also save big.

Honda Cars India has announced its year-end discounts for its model range and with no surprise, they are heavy. In December 2020, Honda Cars is offering upto Rs 2.5 lakh in benefits and discounts. With these offers, you can make some good savings on a new Honda car be it the Amaze, Jazz, WR-V, 5th-gen City or the Civic. Honda is not offering any benefits on the City fourth-gen model or the CR-V SUV this month. The discounts in December 2020 range between Rs 15,000 all the way to Rs 2.5 lakh. Here are the benefits listed for each model from Honda for this month.

Honda Amaze December 2020 Discounts

Barring the special and exclusive editions of the Amaze, Honda is offering upto Rs 37,000 in cash benefits and discounts on the model. Across all variants of the petrol and diesel models of the Amaze, customers can avail extended warranty for the 4th and 5th year worth Rs 12,000 at no cost. In addition, Honda will offer a cash discount of Rs 15,000. Should you exchange an older vehicle for a new Amaze, you can save upto another Rs 10,000.

Honda Amaze Special Edition December 2020 Discounts

For the Amaze Special Edition model, Honda Cars is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. However, if you do not choose to exchange an older car, then you can avail a cash discount of upto Rs 7,000. These offers are only offered with the Amaze Special Edition petrol and diesel version. But are restricted to the S variant with both the manual and CVT version only.

Honda Amaze Exclusive Edition December 2020 Discounts

One can save upto Rs 27,000 on the Honda Amaze Exclusive Edition. For either the petrol or diesel versions of the VX variant (manual or CVT), Honda is offering a cash discount of upto Rs 12,000. In addition, Honda will also throw in an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 if you chose to trade in your older car.

All-new Honda City 5th-gen December 2020 Discounts

On the latest generation Honda City, the fifth-gen model, Honda is offering a simple exchange bonus worth upto Rs 30,000 in December 2020. The offer is valid across all graded of the new City whether petrol or diesel variant.

Honda WR-V December 2020 Discounts

You can save upto Rs 40,000 on a new Honda WR-V. In December 2020, Honda is offering a cash discount of upto Rs 25,000 in addition to an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 on the WR-V crossover. These offers are valid on all grades of the WR-V but do not impact the Exclusive Edition model.

Honda WR-V Exclusive Edition December 2020 Discounts

For the Exclusive Edition of the WR-V, Honda is offering upto Rs 10,000 in cash discounts. Additionally, Honda will also offer an exchange bonus worth Rs 15,000 for a total benefits offering of Rs 25,000. This offer is applicable on the WR-V VX Exclusive Edition only.

Honda Jazz December 2020 Discounts

If you buy a Honda Jazz in December 2020, you can save upto Rs 40,000. Reserved for the petrol model of the Jazz only, Honda is offering cash discounts worth upto Rs 25,000. It is in addition to an exchange bonus worth Rs 15,000.

Honda Civic December 2020 Discounts

The Honda Civic is the model that is offered with the heaviest discounts from Honda every month. In December 2020, you can save upto Rs 1 lakh on a Honda Civic and it applies for all grades of the D-segment sedan model. However, for the diesel variants, Honda is willing to shave off Rs 2.5 lakh off its asking price of the Civic.

