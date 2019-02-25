X1 Racing announces unique Virtual Racing tournament: How to participate!

While this is coming to light only now, the IPL of Indian motorsports has been brewing silently in the background for a number of years now. India first franchise-based motorsport championship, Xtreme1 League or X1 Racing League will kick off in the Indian sub-continent this year. Much like the Nissan GT Academy, the X1 racing league will look to find their next drivers with the help of virtual reality, where the fastest lap times will be the ultimate decider. All credits for the brilliant minds behind the X1 Racing league fo to two professional racing drivers who have now turned to the organiser to help fellow racers in the country who may not have the same opportunities that the two have had. The game-changing tournament will take place with full sanctions from the FMSCI (Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India)

Speaking on the new initiative, X1 eSports League promoter, Armaan Ebrahim said, "Esports is certainly getting bigger and bigger, and has become the go-to hunting ground for young and aspiring race drivers. We are seeing Formula 1 integrate Esports and there are certainly immense possibilities for this in our country too. There is a huge potential untapped in our country when it comes to esports racing or even real track racing. With the inception of our India centric esports competition, X1 Esports we are moving a step towards filling that void."

The league’s eSport iniative will be open to hopefuls that are above 15 years of age with registrations open both online and offline one week ahead of the on-ground competitions in each of the seven major cities across the country. The top 5 from the selection rounds will be announced from the top 50 in every city, bring the track total to about 32 drivers that will get a chance to be a part of a professional racing team, and train with the likes of the Armaan and Aditya Patel!

Speaking about the new eSports League, Aditya Patel said, "We are delighted to announce our eSports competition as a part of X1. I believe it is the dream of every youngster to be a professional race driver, all geared up in a high-speed racing car. With the onset of X1 Esports in India, we are no just aiming aim to give recognition to the esports culture and e-racers/gamers, but we also try to bring out the best of the talents and train them to represent India in real racing on world level."