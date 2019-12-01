X1 Racing 2019: Bangalore Racing Stars own inaugural weekend at Buddh International Circuit for Round 1

During the JK Tyre National Racing Championship round, the X1 Racing League in its inaugural round of the first season saw Team Bangalore Racing Stars annihilate the competition. Team Bangalore consisted of drivers which include Oliver James Webb, Arjun Maini, Vishnu Prasad, Nayan Chatterjee and Michelle Gatting.

On Saturday, both Race 1 and Race 2 were won by Team Bangalore as the only team that came close to challenging them were the Mumbai Falcons. The Mumbai team consists of Karthik Tharani and Mikkel Jensen who were third Race 1, Kush Maini and Pippa Mann finished Race 2 in second. Sohail Shah is the fifth driver for the team.

But on Sunday, after a fresh qualifying session, it was the Mumbai Falcons who took a dominant victory in Race 3. But in the final 40-minute finale relay race, Team Bangalore Racing Stars managed to beat Team Mumbai who finished second. In the final race, Team NK Racing Chennai, owned by former Indian F1 racing driver Narain Karthikeyan finished third.

The X1 Racing League is the worlds first franchise-based motorsport series which was co-founded by two of India’s decorated racing drivers, Aditya Patel and Armaan Ebrahim. Similar to the IPL (Indian Premier League) for cricket, the X1 Racing league features 6 teams from six Indian cities having five drivers each battle it out on a race track in a unique racing format.

The six teams are Team Bangalore Racing Stars, Mumbai Falcons, NK Racing Chennai, AD Racing Delhi, Black Birds Hyderabad and DG Racing Ahmedabad. Each team consists of Two international drivers (one male and one female) and three Indian national racing drivers.

The X1 Racing League for its inaugural season will consist of two race weekends, with the first being concluded at the Buddh International Circuit. The second round of the season will be held at the Madras Motor Race Track in Chennai on 7th and 8th of December.

JKNRC 2019 Championship Results

Vishnu Prasad has once again taken the JK Tyre National Racing Championship title in the LGB Formula 4 race after an intense battle on track. On the final race of the season, the race ended under the safety car as on Lap 6, car no 6 of Sandeep Kumar colluded with another car going into turn 1 and barrel-rolled, landing upside down. However, the driver was able to get out of the car before the vehicle caught fire and has been cleared by the medical team.

As Vishnu Prasad finished the race in the lead, with Ashwin Datta in second, Raghul Rangasamy, Prasad’s championship rival could only manage third. Thus, in the championship points, Vishnu with 83 points to his name sealed another championship title as after the final classification, Raghul Rangasamy scored a total of 79 points in the season.

Day 2: Sunday Results

Championship winners:

JK Tyre LGB Formula 4: 1. Vishnu Prasad (83); 2. Raghul Rangasamy (79); Diljith T S (68)

JK Tyre LGB Formula 4 Rookie: 1.Megaa K. S. (85); 2. Mihir Barve (73); 3. Akshay Kapoor (62)

JK Tyre Suzuki Gixxer Cup: 1. Syed Muzammil Ali (64); Tanay Gaikwad (60); Sidharth Sajan (36)

Race Results:

JK LGB Formula 4: 1. Vishnu Prasad (23:16.961); 2. Ashwin Datta (23:18.060); 3. Raghul Rangasamy (23:18.675)

JK Tyre Suzuki Gixxer Cup: 1. Sanjeev Mhatre (23:28.022); 2. Syed Muzammil Ali (23:29.287); 3. Tanay Gaikwad (23:35.746)

Asia Cup Road Racing: 1. Karen Ogura (20:51.318); 2. Eane Jaye Sobretodo (20:51.478); 3. Mei Sakurai (21:01.006)

JK Tyre Superbike 1000cc: 1. Rajini Krishnan (11:49.834); 2. Dilip Lalwani (11:51.070); 3. Simranjeet Singh (11:53.166)

JK Tyre Superbike Cup 600cc: 1. P. Sai Rahil Shetty (12:21.241); 2. Gurvinder Singh (12:26.929); 3. Vishal Khubchandani (12:41.629)

X1 Racing Results:

Race 1: 1. Mumbai Falcons; 2. Bangalore Racing Stars; 3. DGR Ahmedabad

Race 2: 1. Bangalore Racing Stars; 2. Mumbai Falcons; 3. NK Racing Chennai