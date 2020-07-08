Received a wrong e-challan? How to challenge it for your car/ bike

Having received several complaints about wrongly issued traffic violation fines, Delhi Traffic Police has started a process under which vehicle owners can send in their challan number and seek verification.

A lot of vehicle owners who had been dealing with traffic challans wrongly issued can now challenge their verification. Delhi Traffic Police has begun a procedure to verify e-challans issued wrongly or so claimed by the vehicle owners. The traffic police have been receiving several complaints about having wrongly issued an e-challan or that the fine has been paid already but the e-challan still stands. The police have been receiving complaints via social media. As a resolution, the police are inviting people’s grievances over mail on the ids – tinbt-dtp@nic.in or info@delhitrafficpolice.nic.in.

A Twitter user posted his experience, stating that a challan received by him for over speeding was wrongly issued as his car was not on the road on the date. There are several such instances on social media.

Sir, Kindly mail your grievance in detail at info@delhitrafficpolice.nic.in in this regard. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) May 3, 2020

The prosecution is based on an automatic camera-based system that scans the number plate of a violating vehicle and matches it with the database, followed by sending a message to the offender’s mobile phone.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Judicial System has also used the time as an opportunity to strengthen the digital infrastructure for virtual courts. In May this year, the e-inauguration of the second phase of Virtual Court projects was conducted in Delhi and the system has been able to liberate the energies of 20 judges of the Delhi district judiciary through these virtual courts.

Traffic offenders can now challenge challans virtually. According to Section 208 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1998, the violator is sent a summons on their mobile phone which gives the violator an option to challenging the charges or pay the fine.

If the violator chooses not to challenge the fine and plead guilty, they can pay the fine online within the stipulated period. Or else, they could choose to challenge the fine, with the option available on the web portal.

