Wrangler FarOut marks the last hurrah of Jeep’s Wrangler EcoDiesel production

“The Wrangler Rubicon FarOut special edition is our tip of the hat to the EcoDiesel technology on Wrangler.”, said Jim Morrison, Senior Vice President and Head, Jeep brand North America.

Stellantis-owned Jeep brand has announced its plans to mark the end of its production of Wrangler EcoDiesel with the exclusive limited-edition Wrangler Rubicon FarOut.



The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon FarOut edition features third-generation Dana 44 front and rear heavy-duty axles, a 3.73 axle ratio and the Rock-Trac two-speed transfer case with a 4.0:1 low-range gear ratio.

The 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon FarOut edition is available for ordering through November 2022.



Introduced in 2020, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon EcoDiesel, which churned out 599.27 Nm of peak torque, was the most capable Wrangler to date, the company said in a statement.

Since Wrangler EcoDiesel’s debut, the company has introduced the Wrangler Rubicon 392, which produces 463.57 bhp and 639.94 Nm of peak torque, which was followed by the Wrangler Rubicon 4xe, delivering 369.87 bhp and 637.23 of instant torque, clocking 23.83 kmpl in the hybrid setup and 33 kilometers on a single charge.

Jim Morrison, Senior Vice President and Head, Jeep brand North America said, “At Jeep, we are always listening to our customers and driven to improve on our legendary 4×4 capability,”

The company said that the Jeep Wrangler will continue to be available in the 2.0-liter turbo, 3.6-liter V-6, 6.4-liter V-8, and 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain choices. Also, the Jeep Gladiator will be offered in the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 in addition to the standard 3.6-liter V-6.