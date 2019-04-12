World’s only jet plane limousine! Coolest car you’ll see this week and it’s road legal

Private jets have a whiff of the elite in them. It could even be the smallest, shoddiest aircraft you've ever seen, but if you know it is privately owned by someone - it is allowed to look smug. A man called Frank DeAngelo brought the airbourne fanciness down to the ground. Meet the world's first ever and the only Limo-Jet - a private jet that was customised into a limousine. And nope, this isn't a bored boy's toy - it is fully road legal. So, yes some of the most epic parties can be held in there.

After a lot of time and effort went into the project, the Limo-Jet first made its debut at KnowledgeFest in Dallas in August 2018 and still remain the only one of its species. Well, it's not like there's a production line somewhere rolling out limo-jets.

This should feature in a Hollywood movie, it should! But if it does it's got be jet-powered, doing a million miles an hour on highways, with a freakishly good-looking chap driving it and obviously he's so good he can drift it.

Snapping out of the reel for a bit. The Limo-Jet is powered by a GM Vortec V8 engine, its suspension components were fabricated by racing shops, and it was given 28-inch wheels. The rig is 42 feet long, 11.6 feet tall at the tail and weighs 5443 kg.

Here's something even cooler:

Most certainly not a driver's car, it is more like a big rig. It won't handle like a Fiat Panda and the seating inside seems cramped. But that's not important. It looks like a jet plane on the road, has a cool central driving position, you can invite your friends in and sip some adult beverages, music system in there can keep the party going forever, and c'mon! It's an airplane!

If you're looking to make an impression, nothing will do it like arriving in the Limo-Jet and it is open for bookings too. The transformation is worth an applause and the attention to detail as well.

So, now. If I'm asked what would I like to arrive in for a fancy party, I will most definitely say, “an Alfa Romeo 4C”.