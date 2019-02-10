World’s most silent police chase: Zero DS electric motorcycle pulls over Tesla Model S

Imagine a police chase and you'll probably think of a screaming engine and wailing police sirens. But Zero DS has given the world a glimpse of the future where a fast and silent motorcycle pulled over an also fast and silent car - a Tesla Model S. Speeding violators will perhaps have to be more cautious on the road now. You never know if a motorcycle is tailing you - you won't hear if the sirens aren't blasting through a speaker.

Zero Motorcycles, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer posted a photo on Facebook, saying “In what must have been the quietest police pursuit ever, an officer on a Zero DS police bike pulled over a Tesla. Big thanks to a Bay Area police customer for capturing a snapshot of the future. #RideElectric”.

Electric vehicles are becoming popular with the police around the world and perhaps these kinds of encounters with silent police vehicles will get more common eventually.

Catch all the top auto news from the past week below:

Zero Motorcycles produces a custom range of electric motorcycles for police departments - an alternative that is proving to be nimble and efficient as well.

It is not just electric motorcycles. Las Angeles Police Department recently added 20 electric bicycles to its fleet for a pilot programme. These are beside the BMW i3s and Zeros that it already has. Tesla cars also make part of police department fleets.

10 lakh EVs in five years in Andhra Pradesh! No petrol, diesel car registrations in Amaravati

Considering that India is now pushing forward with its transition to electric mobility more than ever now with state governments replacing more and more conventional vehicles with EVs in their fleet, we might soon see electric alternatives in the Indian Police's fleet as well. The states of Kerela, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have announced comprehensive policies on electric mobility recently, which also cover the matter of charging infrastructure and financial incentives for the same.