World’s first flying car to go on sale next month! Here’s how much flying over traffic jams is going to cost

Terrafugia Transition is one of the very first flying car concepts that gave us hope that the sci-fi concept of cars flying in the sky was indeed possible and soon. More than a car that can fly, the Terrafugia Transition seems more like an aeroplane that can be driven on the road. Only a couple of months back, the company announced that it was ready to put the Transition into production while announcing that sales would begin in 2019. Now, Terrafugia is taking pre-orders for the Transition which is capable of switching between driving and flying modes within a minute.

Chinese news agency Xinhua reported earlier this week that Terrafugia is likely to open pre-sales by October. Prices have yet to be announced. Company CEO Chris Jaran also told Xinhua that they will be revealing another concept car TF-2 in October.

Terrafugia previously said the Transition would cost $279,000 (approximately Rs 2.02 crore), although a Terrafugia reportedly revised the cost upwards to somewhere between $300k and $400k. This means it could have a price of more than £300,000 (approximately Rs 2.18 crore) in the UK.

Terrafugia Transition can switch between driving and flying modes in under one minute.

Terrafugia Transition has been built for doing about 640 km at speeds of up to 160 km/h in the air, along with a 'boost' mode that delivers a “brief burst of extra power while flying”. When on the road, the Transition uses a hybrid motor to drive.

Terrafugia was founded by graduates of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2006 and later acquired by Volvo’s parent company, Chinese manufacturer Geely, in 2017. The Massachusetts-based company announced in July that it was on track to begin production of the Transition next year.

Another contender in the running is the PAL-V Liberty, which was officially unveiled at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show when the company had said that deliveries of the world's first buyable flying car would begin by the end of this year. We'll know in some months whether PAL-V or Terrafugia becomes the world's first car that you can actually buy.

PAL-V Liberty uses a different kind of flying concept. While the Transition is inspired by an aeroplane, the Liberty works on the concept of a helicopter. In technical terms, it is more like an Autogyro, which uses an unpowered rotor to create lift and the forward thrust comes from an engine-driven propeller.