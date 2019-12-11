World’s first commercial electric airplane takes flight: e-plane with 750 hp electric motor

In a day and age of automobile manufacturers scrambling to design and develop electric cars, news comes of the very first fully electric airplane which has successfully completed its maiden test flight in Canada. The inaugural test flight of commercial aeroplane took place on Tuesday in Vancouver. "This proves that commercial aviation in all-electric form can work," Roei Ganzarski, chief executive of Seattle-based engineering firm magniX, said. Harbour Air plans to electrify its entire fleet.

magniX designed the motor and worked in partnership with Harbour Air which ferries thousands of people a year between Vancouver, Whistler ski resort and nearby islands.

For this project, Harbour Air and magniX used a 62-year-old six-passenger DHC-2 de Havilland Beaver seaplane retrofitted with an electric motor. It was piloted by Greg McDougall, founder and CEO of Harbour Air.

"For me, that flight was just like flying a Beaver, but it was a Beaver on electric steroids. I actually had to back off on the power," McDougall said.

McDougall took the plane on a short loop along the Fraser River near Vancouver International Airport in front of around 100 onlookers soon after sunrise. The flight lasted less than 15 minutes, according to AFP.

On top of fuel efficiency, the company would save millions in maintenance costs, as electric motors require "drastically" less upkeep, McDougall said. However, Harbour Air will have to wait at least two years before it can begin electrifying its fleet of more than 40 seaplanes.

Porsche and Boeing collaborate to develop electric flying car with vertical takeoff and landing

The e-plane has to be tested further to confirm it is reliable and safe. In addition, the electric motor must be approved and certified by regulators.

Civil aviation is one of the fastest-growing sources of carbon emissions as people increasingly take to the skies and new technologies have been slow to get off the ground. The International Civil Aviation Organisation has encouraged greater use of efficient bio-fuel engines and lighter aircraft materials, as well as route optimisation.

A small model of NASA's first all-electric plane

Just last month, NASA showcased an early version of its first all-electric experimental aircraft - the X-57 'Maxwell'. Adapted from an Italian-made Tecnam P2006T twin-engine propeller plane, the X-57 has been under development since 2015 and remains at least a year away from its first test flight in the skies over Edward Air Force Base.

But after attaching the two largest of 14 electric motors that will ultimately propel the plane - powered by specially designed lithium-ion batteries - NASA deemed the Maxwell ready for its first public preview.