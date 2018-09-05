Worlds First All-Electric Mercedes-Benz unveiled: EQ SUV to take on Tesla Model X, Audi E-Tron & Jaguar’s I-Pace!

After years of teasing, the first all-electric production ready Mercedes-Benz is here! Christened the EQC, the five-seater electric SUV is based around a heavily modified version of the GLC platform. Next year, once the EQC hits showrooms it will enter the ranks against the likes of the Jaguar I-Pace, Tesla Model X and the upcoming Audi E-Tron Quattro. Drawing inspiration from the original EQ Concept, the EQC retains the same basic shape and five-door layout, although dimensions have undergone some changes and the front detailing too has changed significantly. The EQ measures in at 4761mm long, 1884mm wide and 1324mm tall, making it not only a few centimetres longer than the GLC (105 mm) but also considerably lower. The wheelbase of 2873 mm from the GLC has been retained.

Mercedes-Benz EQC: The interiors aren't as futuristic as I had hoped although it is undeniably pretty

On the inside, things aren’t as futuristic as you would expect from an electric SUV. Most of the interiors seem to centre around an upgraded version of the GLCs interiors. There is a digital instrument cluster embedded in a completely redesigned dashboard that also features a new infotainment system. The steering wheel is perhaps the most exciting part of the interiors the multi-function steering wheel features touch pads within the horizontal spokes.

Mercedes-Benz EQC: The rear is simple and clean and that adds to the EQC design features, Don't you think?

The EQC will be powered by Mercedes-Benz’ newly developed electric powertrain that will be used across the EQ range. The powertrain comprises two electric motors each independently powering the front and rear wheels respectively. Four-wheel drive capability then is not likely to be a problem. Together the motors constitute 407hp and 765 Nm of glorious instant electric torque to move the EQC’s 2425kg kerb weight. Not shabby when compared to the 400 hp Jaguar I-Pace that weighs slightly less at 2130 kg. Thanks to some unique tuning to both motors, that uses wizardry to combine rational low-consumption with raw power split between the two allow the EQC will sprint from a standstill to 0-100kph in 5.1sec, although it will be limited to a top speed of 180 kmph. Mercedes-Benz claims a range of 450 kms on the current NEDC test cycle. Although at the range, it gets severely overpowered by the I-Pace which will offer 540 km on the NEDC cycle.

Prices on the global market are likely to be set at an equivalent of Rs 60-65 lakh (before taxes and import duties). We expect that Mercedes is looking at a 2020 date for bringing the EQC to India, although no official confirmation on this has been made.