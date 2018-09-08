World’s fastest SUV: 670 bhp, 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds for the Lister LFP!

Lister, Britain's oldest surviving racing car company, is working on what could be the world's fastest SUV with a 0-100 km/h time of just 3.5 seconds. The 65-year-old specialist in sports cars has confirmed the rumours that it is readying the fastest SUV in the world with a top speed of 320 km/h. Not much has been revealed about the Lister LFP yet, but the 0-100 figure is pretty much enough to instill customer interest.

Some other key statistics are out, like the 670 bhp with extensive carbon fibre modifications that will help reduce weight and make the Lister LFP faster. Lister is also launching its Tuning Division.

Lister LFP interior

Lister LFP will be revealed in full in the coming weeks and is likely to follow the success of the Lister LFT-666 coupe which was launched earlier this year. The LFT-666 is on its way to becoming the fastest-selling model in the sports car maker’s 65-years of history, with first customer deliveries due to commence in October.

Customer interest in Lister LFP has already prompted the company to open bookings for it before the SUV's official unveiling. It is expected to be priced at around GBP 140,000 (approximately Rs 1.3 crore).

If Lister's claims are true, the LFP will be faster than the likes of Lamborghini Urus and Bentley Bentayga. The Urus is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 twin turbo engine that makes 641 hp and 850 Nm of torque. The Urus can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and can reach a top speed of 305 km/h.

On the other hand, Bentley Bentayga comes with a twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre W12 engine that produces 600 bhp and 900 Nm, making it capable of doing 0-100 km/h in only 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 301 km/h.