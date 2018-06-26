World’s fastest lawn mower with a Honda CBR 1000RR bike engine: World record in the making!

Power lawnmowers are more comfortable than the ones that have to be pushed by hand, but they have one job - cut grass. They most definitely aren't expected to be fast, but Honda didn't think so. It was about four years ago when Honda plonked a CBR1000RR engine in a lawnmower, called it the Mean Mower, which went on to register itself in Guinness World Record as the world's fastest lawnmower. The Mean Mower Mark 1 was capable of speeds of up to 187 km/h. Such speeds on a lawnmower!

Honda Mean Mower's world record had remained unchallenged until now. Honda has built the lawnmower Mark 2, which aims to break its predecessor's record. Developed by Honda’s British Touring Car Championship partner Team Dynamics, the Mean Mower Mark 2 is powered by a modified engine from a Honda CBR1000R Fireblade superbike.

For years ago, Honda Mean Mower attained an average speed of 186.5 km/h, setting a Guinness World Record. And, sometime later the team achieved a top speed of 213.7 km/h in a modified Viking T5 lawnmower with a Corvette V8 engine.

Honda now aims to set another world speed record with the Honda Mean Mower Mark 2, which will be powered by a 190 hp 1,000cc engine borrowed from Honda’s SP1 Fireblade sports bike. With a dry weight of under 200 kg, the Mean Mower Mark 2 will be able to do 0-100 km/h in under 3 seconds.

The previous generation of Mean Mower was driven by 2012 British Touring Car Championship winner Gordon Shedden for the top-speed run. Now, Honda has chosen racing driver Jessica Hawkins to clock a new record on the Mark 2. Her introduction includes the fact that she one of the "Fast and Furious Live" stunt drivers.