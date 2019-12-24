At 290 kmph, this is the world’s fastest Christmas tree!

Hennessey has clocked 290 kmph in a 1000HP Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. This run, however, is not just another of the many high-speed runs that the Texas-based tuning company has done in the past. What's unique about it then? Well, the Trackhawk had a Christmas Tree strapped on to its roof! Yes, you read it right. A video uploaded on the YouTube channel of Hennessey Performance shows the entire high-speed run in detail. It was carried out at the Continental proving grounds in Texas.

This is not the first time that Hennessey has carried out such a run wherein a Christmas Tree was strapped on to the roof of a car and taken to crazy high-speeds. A couple of years back, the tuning company pulled a similar stunt by using a modified Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. Then, the car touched a top speed of 280 kmph. So, clearly, the new run has broken the earlier record!

Apart from the fact that the Hennessey tuned Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk had a Christmas Tree on its roof, there were other season decorations inside the car's cabin. The visuals in the video are quite exciting as they showcase the 1000HP Trackhawk building up speed and finally reaching the mark of 290 kmph and then eventually backing off. Now Hennessey offers multiple tuning options for the Jeep Compass Trackhawk. These range from power upgrades starting from 850 HP, 1000 HP and 1,200 HP.

