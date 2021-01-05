‘World’s Best Car’ gets better! 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition launched with these new features

Mercedes-Benz S-Class, also known as the 'World's Best Car' gets even better with the onset of the year 2021 with the launch of the new Maestro edition. Here is what all new it gets!

By:January 5, 2021 4:55 PM

 

The new 2021 Mercedes-Benz Maestro edition has been launched in India that, as one would normally expect, gets a handful of new features in order to make the ‘World’s Best Car’ even more desirable. First and foremost, the new S-Class Maestro edition comes with the latest version of the “Mercedes me” car connected tech that lets the customers track the location of the vehicle, remotely lock or unlock the vehicle, open windows sunroof, set speed alerts for other users and more. Moreover, the in-car “Me” call button ensures a seamless connection to the customer assistance center for feature queries, breakdown and also, on-road assistance. The said tech with the new S-Class Maestro edition now offers three new features like Alexa home integration with Mercedes me connect, Google home Mercedes me connect and Parking Solution POIs in navigation system.

In addition, the new 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro edition offers features like a magic sky control with panoramic sunroof as a part of which, you get a 2-section glass module with switchable transparency. The front and rear segments can be set to light or dark independently of each other through a switch that is available on the overhead panel. Moreover, the front seats come with a memory package and these are electrically adjusted and can be stored in three positions, along with positions for the steering column and exterior mirrors. The new 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class also boasts of a new High gloss Brown Eucalyptus Wood Trim and you also get a new exterior paint option namely Anthracite Blue.

The Maestro edition draws power from a 3.0-litre, inline six-cylinder diesel engine that produces 286 hp of power and 600 Nm of torque. With this highly capable motor, the company is claiming a top speed of 250 kmph. With the new additions on offer, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro edition has been launched for a price of Rs 1.51 crore (ex-showroom).

