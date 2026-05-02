World taking a shine to made-in-India cars

Star export of FY27 likely to be eVitara

Car exports from India are on an upward path and set to cross the million-unit mark in FY27, thanks in part to depreciation of the rupee, which has enhanced the cost competitiveness of made-in-India cars in most global markets. Passenger vehicle exports from India increased from 770,394 units in FY25 to 905,200 units in FY26.

Leading the pack are the Fronx, Swift, Baleno and Dzire. The FY26 model-wise sales data sourced from the industry reveals the Maruti Suzuki Fronx was India’s top-selling model with exports of 90,186 units, followed by the Jimny (72,209 units), and Hyundai Verna (63,044 units). Other top exports were Nissan Magnite (56,704 units), Maruti Swift (53,661 units), Hyundai Grand i10 (53,181 units), and Maruti’s Baleno (41,032 units), Dzire (40,979 units), and S-Presso (40,210 units).

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EV Shift

And, while the Fronx is expected to stay at the top in FY27 as well—with the anticipated launch of the Fronx hybrid in India, and its consequent exports—the pecking order might change, with an EV getting into the top 10 for the first time. Industry experts told FE that while Fronx will likely see an even bigger boost once its anticipated hybrid version arrives, the export of the year is going to be the eVitara. “From August 2025 onwards, Maruti Suzuki has exported more than 25,000 units of the eVitara to 44 countries, with a primary focus on Europe, the UK, and Japan,” an industry analyst said.

“With manufacturing picking up, and the carmaker’s plans to export the eVitara to more than 100 countries, exports of the eVitara are set to more than double in FY27.”

Global Gaffes and Gains

Meanwhile, the Jimny, which failed to pick up in India, is set to continue its upward export trajectory, as India is the only manufacturing base in the world for its five-door version. In FY26, its exports grew 50% (from 47,982 units to 72,209 units).

Also, sedans and hatchbacks are getting popular outside India, at least in markets served by made-in-India cars. In FY25, the top 10 export models consisted of nine SUVs and one MPV (Ertiga), but in FY26, there were three sedans (Verna, Dzire, and Aura), and four hatchbacks (Swift, Grand i10, Baleno, and S-Presso) in the top-10 exports.

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A notable absence in the FY26 numbers is that of the Honda Elevate. This midsize SUV— exported as the WR-V to Japan—was at the third position in FY25 with exports of 45,167 units, but dropped out of the top 10 as its exports dipped by 70% to just 13,514 units. Its sudden fall can be attributed to shifting overseas dynamics, because the Elevate initially rode a massive wave of pent-up demand in Japan, but exports slowed as the demand stabilised.

Models not working in India aren’t necessarily flops, but can be better accepted in other countries, as seen in the case of the Jimny, Verna, Magnite, and S-Presso.