World Rally inspired Hyundai i20 N teased: 200hp throaty exhaust note released

Hyundai has released the exhaust note sound of its upcoming new i20 N hot hatch. Additionally, some teaser images which have been revealed show some of the sporty design cues.

By:October 8, 2020 7:22 PM

It’s no secret that Hyundai is working on a sporty hot hatch that will sit below the i30 N. It will be a new hot version of the latest generation i20 from its N division. However, apart from that, everything else regarding the upcoming new i20 N model has been a secret. But as the reveal of the new model draws near, Hyundai has released teaser images of the new hot i20 N showcasing what we were already expecting. Additionally, an audio clip of the exhaust note of the i20 N has also been released.

The i20 N will be powered by a 1.6-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine. It is the same motor that does duty in the N-Line versions of Hyundai models higher up the range. The motor is capable of 200hp and 275Nm of torque and is said to come paired with the six-speed manual transmission. The images show that the styling would be similar to the N-Line model which was recently revealed with the standard line of engines. But, it will get some subtle bespoke touches like the signature N blue exterior colour, with the red accents and the blacked-out roof.

The audio clip released by Hyundai allows us to hear the four-pot turbo in its angry form. The throaty exhaust note with the pops on the lift-off sound exciting, to say the least. If you wish to hear it, click on the link below to our new official Express Drives Instagram page. While you’re there give us a follow so you can enjoy new automotive content.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Express Drives (@expressdrives) on

Although Hyundai did suggest that they wish to introduce the N brand to the Indian market, there has been no word on its official arrival yet. In Europe and other parts of the world, the i20 N will rival the likes of the Ford Fiesta ST and the Volkswagen Polo GTI

