Video: Land Rover marks World Land Rover Day by honouring COVID-19 healthcare workers

Jaguar Land Rover today released a short video honouring Red Cross personnel. To assist in coronavirus relief operations, JLR has deployed 143 SUVs for use by the Red Cross that include Defender, Discovery, and Discovery Sport.

By:Published: April 30, 2020 5:27:07 PM

It was today about 72 years ago when the Land Rover Series 1 was unveiled at the Amsterdam Motor Show and hence, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) marks 30 April as World Land Rover Day every year. However, this year instead of celebrating its immensely successful SUV series, JLR has decided to celebrate and honour healthcare workers operating on the frontline in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

JLR today released a short video honouring Red Cross personnel. To assist in coronavirus relief operations, JLR has deployed 143 SUVs for use by the Red Cross that include Defender, Discovery, and Discovery Sport.

The vehicles are being used for delivering medicines, food for the elderly and vulnerable in the UK, Spain, France, and other countries. JLR has deployed 57 SUVs for the British Red Cross, 18 vehicles for the Spanish Red Cross, and more for Red Cross societies in South Africa and Australia.

Besides this, JLR has also been producing protective face visors that have been designed to be reusable and can be easily dismantled and cleaned before being used again; addressing future shortages as well.

The visors are assembled by a skeleton team of four Jaguar Land Rover employees in a specially designed clean area. Strict processes are in place to ensure there is no risk of contamination before the finished visors leave the site.

Also read: Covid-19 Relief: MG Motor India, Max Ventilator tie-up to produce upto 1,000 ventilators a month

Jaguar Land Rover also recently announced that it is scaling up the production of its face visors. New tooling, developed by WHS Plastics, will produce a further 14,000 visors each week for key workers across the UK.

Now, using injection mould tooling supplied by WHS Plastics of Sutton Coldfield, the operation will produce in excess of 2,000 per day – with one polypropylene headband generated every 30 seconds.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Impact of Coronavirus: Study suggests 53% respondents intend to buy car within six months

Impact of Coronavirus: Study suggests 53% respondents intend to buy car within six months

Free engine oil service for BMW customers who are doctors: MINI, BMW Motorrad included

Free engine oil service for BMW customers who are doctors: MINI, BMW Motorrad included

Upcoming SUVs in Rs 10-25 lakh price bracket: Tata Gravitas, Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass

Upcoming SUVs in Rs 10-25 lakh price bracket: Tata Gravitas, Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass

Fastest Ford Mustang yet is electric? 1400 hp Cobra Jet does over 270 km/h in just 400 metres

Fastest Ford Mustang yet is electric? 1400 hp Cobra Jet does over 270 km/h in just 400 metres

Rolls-Royce's Honey sales booming despite no car production: Sweet surprise!

Rolls-Royce's Honey sales booming despite no car production: Sweet surprise!

Royal Enfield Himalayan capable of 180 km/h! This custom-built with quickshifter claims it can

Royal Enfield Himalayan capable of 180 km/h! This custom-built with quickshifter claims it can

TVS Motor to restart production but with these rules: New normal with Coronavirus

TVS Motor to restart production but with these rules: New normal with Coronavirus

Skoda Superb facelift bookings start online: Expected price, launch, specs, features

Skoda Superb facelift bookings start online: Expected price, launch, specs, features

BMW 5 Series facelift images leaked: Smaller kidney grille is a reason to rejoice

BMW 5 Series facelift images leaked: Smaller kidney grille is a reason to rejoice

Covid-19 effect: Meru-Flipkart join hands to deliver essential items to customers during lockdown

Covid-19 effect: Meru-Flipkart join hands to deliver essential items to customers during lockdown

2020 Nissan Kicks launch soon: Creta, Seltos rival to get new turbo petrol engine

2020 Nissan Kicks launch soon: Creta, Seltos rival to get new turbo petrol engine

Mahindra Scorpio BS6 launched: Changes in price, features and variants

Mahindra Scorpio BS6 launched: Changes in price, features and variants

New Porsche 911 finally gets a manual transmission! Purists rejoice!

New Porsche 911 finally gets a manual transmission! Purists rejoice!

Striking-looking Ducati Panigale V2 teased for India: What makes the 959 Panigale replacement special!

Striking-looking Ducati Panigale V2 teased for India: What makes the 959 Panigale replacement special!

Mahindra XUV500 diesel BS6 launched: Hyundai Creta rival's price, specs, features

Mahindra XUV500 diesel BS6 launched: Hyundai Creta rival's price, specs, features

Upcoming car launches after lockdown: Kia Sonet to Skoda Karoq and more

Upcoming car launches after lockdown: Kia Sonet to Skoda Karoq and more

BS6 diesel hatchbacks under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Altroz and more

BS6 diesel hatchbacks under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Altroz and more

Top 5 value for money BS6 bikes in India under Rs 3 lakh: 390 Adventure, Himalayan and more!

Top 5 value for money BS6 bikes in India under Rs 3 lakh: 390 Adventure, Himalayan and more!

Electric cars in India with more than 150km range: Tata Nexon, Hyundai Kona and more

Electric cars in India with more than 150km range: Tata Nexon, Hyundai Kona and more

Electric Ambassador on The Grand Tour? Jeremy Clarkson could feature DC Design e-Amby on show

Electric Ambassador on The Grand Tour? Jeremy Clarkson could feature DC Design e-Amby on show