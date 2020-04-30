Video: Land Rover marks World Land Rover Day by honouring COVID-19 healthcare workers

Jaguar Land Rover today released a short video honouring Red Cross personnel. To assist in coronavirus relief operations, JLR has deployed 143 SUVs for use by the Red Cross that include Defender, Discovery, and Discovery Sport.

It was today about 72 years ago when the Land Rover Series 1 was unveiled at the Amsterdam Motor Show and hence, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) marks 30 April as World Land Rover Day every year. However, this year instead of celebrating its immensely successful SUV series, JLR has decided to celebrate and honour healthcare workers operating on the frontline in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The vehicles are being used for delivering medicines, food for the elderly and vulnerable in the UK, Spain, France, and other countries. JLR has deployed 57 SUVs for the British Red Cross, 18 vehicles for the Spanish Red Cross, and more for Red Cross societies in South Africa and Australia.

Besides this, JLR has also been producing protective face visors that have been designed to be reusable and can be easily dismantled and cleaned before being used again; addressing future shortages as well.

The visors are assembled by a skeleton team of four Jaguar Land Rover employees in a specially designed clean area. Strict processes are in place to ensure there is no risk of contamination before the finished visors leave the site.

Jaguar Land Rover also recently announced that it is scaling up the production of its face visors. New tooling, developed by WHS Plastics, will produce a further 14,000 visors each week for key workers across the UK.

Now, using injection mould tooling supplied by WHS Plastics of Sutton Coldfield, the operation will produce in excess of 2,000 per day – with one polypropylene headband generated every 30 seconds.

