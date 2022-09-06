Things to look at when you buy an electric car

Whether you are looking for information on electric cars, or planning to buy one, there are few key-factors mentioned below that will provide you with all the information you need to have before buying an electric car.

We all know how electric vehicles can cut down emission and pave the road for more sustainable transport options. But the relative penetration of the electric vehicles are signifiocantly lower, despite the cost and environment advantage. One reason for this can be attributed towards the lack of understanding and knowledge about these. We decided to make the task easier for you

Driving Range

The driving range is one of the pivotal factors while buying an electric vehicle. Driving range figures provided by manufacturers should not be relied upon. We need to check out real-life reviews to find out how well the EV drives in everyday situations.

Most of the budget electric cars which are running on Indian roads have an average range of 100-150 kms on a single charge, which is quite sufficient for daily run, on the other hand top-tier electric cars can even offer a range of over 400 kms on a single charge.

There are few examples of these electric cars available in India, including the Hyundai Kona, which can travel up to 484 km on a single charge, followed by the recently launched Tata Nexon EV Max which covers 437 km in a similar scenario.

Charging Specifications

It’s not only the driving range which matters, but also the time taken to fully charge a battery is also important in an EV. If your electric car is able to travel long distances but takes a long time to charge, you may not be able to make spontaneous travel plans. To accomplish this, choose an electric car that charges from 0 to full as quickly as possible.

Battery type and warranty

Modern electric vehicles come equipped with Lithium-ion battery packs, which are light and efficient in terms of overall performance. An electric vehicle’s battery is its most expensive component. Replacing it early can have a substantial impact on your wallet.

Must check the warranty of the battery that is equipped in your vehicle. Mostly the brands offer a warranty of eight years or 1.6 lakh kms of run on their EV’s battery.

Powertrain and Torque

You can estimate how fast an EV will accelerate based on its torque, which is determined by the motor’s power (bhp). The better powertrain of an electric car plays an important role to enhance the driving experience. So make sure to buy an electric car which has a good powertrain option.

Maintenance cost

Talking about the maintenance aspect of electric cars, it is also important to understand how much maintenance will cost in the long run. The good part is that an average maintenance of an electric car costs much less than the normal IC engine vehicles only because there are less mechanical parts present in EV comparatively to an IC engine car. Hence you must have a rough idea about the long run EV maintenance.

Price

While an EV will cost more than an IC engine, it is a well-known fact that its runtime will cover this cost, saving you from monumental expenses on refuelling. Make sure you understand how much you can spend at the beginning to maximise your future gains.

The cumulative sales of E-cars in August 2022 stood at 4,325 units, witnessing a m-o-m decline of 2.7 percent however a y-o-y surge of more than 3.5 times in registrations.

Tata Motors has been leading the e-car sales this month as well. The company accounted for 88.9 percent share of the total e-car registrations in the country.