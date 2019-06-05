World Environment Day: Upcoming electric cars in India

India is soon going to witness the arrival of a plethora of all-electric cars in India. Right from small car manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors, to premium car manufacturers like the MG Motors, the list will include offers from all the major car manufacturers in India. Depending upon their respective manufacturers, these all-electric cars will fall across a wide array of the price spectrum. Starting from sub Rs 10 lakh offerings and going up to Rs 50 lakh to Rs 60 lakh for the luxury offerings. On this world environment day, we present to you a list of all the electric cars which are set to launch in India soon. Read along!

Maruti Suzuki WagonR EV

Maruti Suzuki has officially announced that it is currently fleet testing its first electric car for the Indian market. The Indo-Japanese automaker hasn't narrowed down on a launch date yet, but expect the same to make its debut in India sometime next year. It is likely to be based on the WagonR hatchback and fall under the Rs 10 lakh mark. The lithium-ion battery pack in this all-electric Maruti is likely to offer a range of 200km on a single charge. More details of the same will be revealed by the manufacturer closer to the launch date.

Tata Altroz EV

Tata Motors had showcased the all-electric concept of its upcoming premium hatchback Altroz at this year Geneva Motor Show. The homegrown automaker this not say anything about the launch timeline of this vehicle and neither did it reveal details related to its battery pack, charging time or the range that it is going to offer. The Tata Altroz EV is likely to be quite identical to its gasoline driven alternative. Expect the same to launch in India within the next couple of years.

Hyundai Kona EV

Hyundai is all set to launch its first all-electric vehicle in India. The Hyundai Kona EV is going to make its debut in our country on the 9th of July this year. This SUV-crossover comes with a 39.2 kWh electric motor which is expected to offer a range of 312 km to 250 km. The European-spec Kona EV can be charged up to 80 per cent with the help of 100kW charger in a matter of 54 minutes. Not only this, but this all-electric Hyundai can attain the same amount of charge in eight hours if connected to a standard home charger. Prices of the Hyundai Kona EV are expected to be around the mark of Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra eKUV100

It would not be wrong to say that Mahindra has been at the forefront when it comes to introducing electric vehicle technology in India. After introducing all-electric products like the eVerito, e2o and e2o Plus, the homegrown automaker is now looking forward to launching the eKUV100 EV in the Indian market. The Mahindra eKUV100 EV is going to get a 3 phase AC induction 31kW electric motor. Couple to an electric motor, this combination is expected to offer a range of 150 km on a single charge. It can be charged up to 80 per cent with the help of a fast charger within an hour. Mahindra is likely to launch this vehicle in India by the end of this year.

MG eZS

Another all-electric car which has been confirmed to launch in India is the MG eZS. MG Motors, which is going to launch its first product i.e. the Hector SUV later this month, has officially announced the launch of the eZS electric SUV in India by the second half of 2019. It comes with a 110kW electric motor. The battery pack in this electric SUV can offer a range of 350 km on a single charge. It can be charged to 80 per cent in just DC minutes if plugged into a DC fast charger. A standard AC charger will take 6.5 hours to completely recharge the batteries. Prices will be around Rs 25 lakh to 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nissan Leaf

Nissan has also confirmed to launch its all-electric hatchback Leaf in the Indian market. The same is going to launch in India sometime during the second half of 2019. The Nissan Leaf comes with a 40kW battery pack with promises to offer a range of 400 km on a single charge. Plugged into a DC fast charger, the leaf can be charged to 80 per cent in a matter of 40 minutes. When launched, its prices are likely to be around the mark of Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).