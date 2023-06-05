World Environment Day 2023: Top 5 most affordable electric cars in India

Check out the top 5 most affordable electric cars which are currently on sale in India. The list includes the likes of the MG Comet EV, Tata Tiago EV and more.

It’s June 5 and we are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the World Environment Day. While electric cars aren’t entirely free from ecological impact, they are generally considered to be more environmentally friendly than traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. In this article, we have listed the top 5 most affordable electric cars that are currently on sale in India.

Top 5 most affordable electric cars in India:

MG Comet EV

Price: Rs 7.98 lakh – Rs 9.98 lakh

MG Comet EV is the most affordable electric car currently available in the Indian market. It’s priced from Rs 7.98 lakh to Rs 9.98 lakh, ex-showroom. The Comet gets a 17.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is claimed to offer a driving range of 230 km per charge. It features a single electric motor that churns out 42 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque.

Tata Tiago EV

Price: Rs 8.69 lakh – Rs 12.04 lakh

The Tiago EV is Tata’s most affordable electric car. It features two different battery pack options: a 19.2 kWh unit and a 24 kWh version. They develop 60 bhp & 74 bhp respectively and are claimed to offer a driving range of 250 to 310 km per charge, depending on the battery pack. Tata Tiago EV’s prices range from Rs 8.69 lakh – Rs 12.04 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also Read: Upcoming Cars in India in June 2023: Honda Elevate to Maruti Jimny

Citroen eC3

Price: Rs 11.50 lakh – Rs 12.76 lakh

Citroen eC3 is an electric car based on the ICE version of the C3 hatchback. It gets a 29.2 kWh LFP battery pack and is claimed to offer a range of 320 km per charge. This electric car features a single front axle-mounted electric motor that develops 56 bhp and 143 Nm of peak torque. The Citroen eC3 is priced from Rs 11.50 lakh to Rs 12.76 lakh, ex-showroom.

Tata Tigor EV

Price: Rs 12.49 lakh – Rs 13.75 lakh

Next, we have another electric car from the house of Tata Motors. Priced from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh, the Tigor EV is the only electric sedan under Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is claimed to offer a range of 315 km per charge. Its electric motor churns out 74 bhp and 170 Nm of torque.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Tata Nexon EV

Price: Rs 14.49 lakh – Rs 19.54 lakh

Now, we have India’s best-selling electric car on the list. The Nexon EV revolutionised Tata’s EV journey in India and is currently available in Prime and Max versions. The Nexon EV Prime gets a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery while the Nexon EV Max gets a larger 40.5 kWh unit. They are claimed to offer a driving range of 312 km and 453 km per charge respectively.

Bonus point: Mahindra XUV400

Price: Rs 15.99 lakh – Rs 18.99 lakh

Finally, the last car on the list is the Mahindra XUV400 which we have added in the listicle as a bonus point. The Mahindra XUV400 gets a 39.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack for the EL variant and is claimed to offer a range of 456 km per charge. Its base-spec EC variants feature a 34.5 kWh battery pack with a range of 375 km per charge.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review: For the gypsy at heart off-road and on-road

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.