Watch: Hyundai, K-Pop stars BTS team up for World Earth Day video on hydrogen fuel

World Earth Day | The video also shows BTS members travelling in the hydrogen fuel cell SUV, NEXO, a vehicle that emits only water and no pollutants.

By:April 22, 2021 3:28 PM
BTS with Hyundai NEXO, a hydrogen fuel cell-powered SUV

Hyundai Motor Company today released a video themed ‘For Tomorrow We Won’t Wait,’ featuring pop icon BTS for Earth Day 2021 (22 April). This is Hyundai Motor’s second Earth Day video starring BTS, the first of which was released last year, generating over 100 million views on YouTube. Hyundai Motor has collaborated with BTS on its global hydrogen campaign since last year to spread awareness on the importance of sustainable practices and the future of hydrogen as a source of clean energy under the slogan ‘Because of You.’

BTS members and members of the MZ generation — a term referring to Millennials and Generation Z consumers — participate in activities such as mindfully removing trash from the ocean and off the streets, taking up urban gardening and farming, making sustainable fashion choices and simply turning lights off to save electricity when leaving a room. They are featured drinking out of reusable tumblers and living a zero-waste lifestyle, by bringing their own bags and jars while shopping for groceries to reduce the amount of packaging waste.

The video also shows BTS members travelling in the hydrogen fuel cell SUV, NEXO, a vehicle that emits only water and no pollutants. The video concludes with Hyundai Motor’s message, ‘For Tomorrow We Won’t Wait, Because of You’, before ending as the lights are switched off by Spot, Boston Dynamics’ first commercial robot, which can help industrial firms meet sustainability goals through remote site monitoring and inspection.

Also read: Hyundai tops chart of car exporters from India in FY21

In December 2020, Hyundai Motor Group and SoftBank Group Corp. concurred on the main terms of an agreement in which Hyundai Motor Group will acquire a controlling interest in Boston Dynamics.

Hyundai Motor’s response to these environmental concerns is NEXO, a dedicated hydrogen fuel-cell SUV. We want to make sustainable modes of transportation like NEXO more accessible to everyone while working alongside BTS to provide positive encouragement to customers around the world,” Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Hyundai Motor, said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

World Earth Day 2021: India's top 5 greenest electric scooters based on GVR score

World Earth Day 2021: India's top 5 greenest electric scooters based on GVR score

Tesla apologises after customer climbs on car's roof in protest at Shanghai Auto Show

Tesla apologises after customer climbs on car's roof in protest at Shanghai Auto Show

Why electric vehicle sales in India are low and it's not just charging infrastructure

Why electric vehicle sales in India are low and it's not just charging infrastructure

New Ferrari 812 Superfast limited edition with 830hp is a purist's dream

New Ferrari 812 Superfast limited edition with 830hp is a purist's dream

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa teased again: India launch date confirmed!

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa teased again: India launch date confirmed!

2022 Volkswagen Polo facelift unveiled: Gets level-2 autonomous driving, digital instrument panel

2022 Volkswagen Polo facelift unveiled: Gets level-2 autonomous driving, digital instrument panel

KTM 250 Duke customised as a scrambler & inspiration for unique electronic music

KTM 250 Duke customised as a scrambler & inspiration for unique electronic music

BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan long-term video review: Mileage, maintenance, issues, solutions

BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan long-term video review: Mileage, maintenance, issues, solutions

Skoda Octavia India launch delayed: Here's why

Skoda Octavia India launch delayed: Here's why

Upto Rs 3 lakh discount on Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500, Alturas: Car deals April 2021

Upto Rs 3 lakh discount on Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500, Alturas: Car deals April 2021

Suzuki extends MotoGP agreement for next five years

Suzuki extends MotoGP agreement for next five years

Hero MotoCorp, Gogoro to launch new electric scooters and bikes in India

Hero MotoCorp, Gogoro to launch new electric scooters and bikes in India

TVS iQube electric scooter total sales cross 1,000 units: Highest in March 2021

TVS iQube electric scooter total sales cross 1,000 units: Highest in March 2021

Toyota's new BZ4X EV, the start of a battery vehicle onslaught: 15 models by 2025

Toyota's new BZ4X EV, the start of a battery vehicle onslaught: 15 models by 2025

Ducati Panigale V2 Video Review: Specs, price, ride modes & features

Ducati Panigale V2 Video Review: Specs, price, ride modes & features

Maserati Levante hybrid unveiled: 240kmph top speed, 0-100kmph in 6 seconds

Maserati Levante hybrid unveiled: 240kmph top speed, 0-100kmph in 6 seconds

Green Vehicle Rating: India's first two-wheeler ratings based on environmental performance

Green Vehicle Rating: India's first two-wheeler ratings based on environmental performance

Mercedes-Benz EQS: Top six tech features that will blow your mind

Mercedes-Benz EQS: Top six tech features that will blow your mind

Citroen C5 Aircross India deliveries start: Tucson rival in demand despite higher price

Citroen C5 Aircross India deliveries start: Tucson rival in demand despite higher price

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter launch in these two cities next: How to book one

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter launch in these two cities next: How to book one