Watch: Hyundai, K-Pop stars BTS team up for World Earth Day video on hydrogen fuel

Hyundai Motor Company today released a video themed ‘For Tomorrow We Won’t Wait,’ featuring pop icon BTS for Earth Day 2021 (22 April). This is Hyundai Motor’s second Earth Day video starring BTS, the first of which was released last year, generating over 100 million views on YouTube. Hyundai Motor has collaborated with BTS on its global hydrogen campaign since last year to spread awareness on the importance of sustainable practices and the future of hydrogen as a source of clean energy under the slogan ‘Because of You.’

BTS members and members of the MZ generation — a term referring to Millennials and Generation Z consumers — participate in activities such as mindfully removing trash from the ocean and off the streets, taking up urban gardening and farming, making sustainable fashion choices and simply turning lights off to save electricity when leaving a room. They are featured drinking out of reusable tumblers and living a zero-waste lifestyle, by bringing their own bags and jars while shopping for groceries to reduce the amount of packaging waste.

The video also shows BTS members travelling in the hydrogen fuel cell SUV, NEXO, a vehicle that emits only water and no pollutants. The video concludes with Hyundai Motor’s message, ‘For Tomorrow We Won’t Wait, Because of You’, before ending as the lights are switched off by Spot, Boston Dynamics’ first commercial robot, which can help industrial firms meet sustainability goals through remote site monitoring and inspection.

In December 2020, Hyundai Motor Group and SoftBank Group Corp. concurred on the main terms of an agreement in which Hyundai Motor Group will acquire a controlling interest in Boston Dynamics.

Hyundai Motor’s response to these environmental concerns is NEXO, a dedicated hydrogen fuel-cell SUV. We want to make sustainable modes of transportation like NEXO more accessible to everyone while working alongside BTS to provide positive encouragement to customers around the world,” Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Hyundai Motor, said.

