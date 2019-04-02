Women’s Rally to the Valley 2019: How it helps women empowerment

Women’s Rally to the Valley will now see its sixth edition take place in Mumbai on 7th April. The all-women rally will run from Mumbai to Aamby Valley spreading the message of women safety and equality along with road safety. The previous editions saw participation from up to 250 cars with different teams decorating their cars based on a theme that supports women empowerment and safety, such as 'Save the girl child' or some fun slogans that read 'I'm a woman, what's your superpower'.

But how does collective driving in cars with slogans on them actually help women empowerment? It is the passion that goes into it and the hope of inspiring women who have suffered at the hands of societal prejudices to be stronger.

Matters like female infanticide, sexual harassment, inequality in women's rights and duties are a grave concern in our country. The women participating in this rally prove that these barriers can be broken and they're not ready to get bogged down by stereotypes that dictate 'women can't drive'. The all-women teams prove that they can progress independently.

While a lot of us have had the privilege to have been born in families that didn't differentiate between a girl and boy child, there are many others who still do suffer because of imbalances in societal beliefs. An idea does not take much to cultivate. All that needs to be done is to sow it. Rally to the Valley should act as an inspiration for others to break mental barriers.

Cars, it turns out, are a great way to spread a message. Who doesn't like a rally? We will be at the Rally to the Valley to bring you all the action from the Mumbai-Amby Valley run. Follow our Facebook and Twitter pages for regular updates.

Organised by JK Tyre and Western India Automobile Association (WIAA), Rally to the Valley will be flagged off on 7th April from Omkar 1973, Worli at 7 am and conclude at Aamby Valley City. This edition of the rally supports the cause of women safety. On the 10th of April, WIAA will hold a prize distribution ceremony.

WIAA is the largest Automobile Association in South Asia which extends to major cities in Western India through an array of activities. The association's main objectives involve spreading awareness about road safety and educate drivers to be more responsible on the road.