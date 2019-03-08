Women’s Day 2019: Maruti Suzuki announces attractive offers for female customers till 31st March

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced an exclusive service camp for vehicles of female customers across India. Maruti Suzuki has said in a press statement that it will offer an array of incentives for such customers from March 8th till March 31st 2019. These customers will be offered complimentary service vouchers, discounts on service labour charges, parts and accessories, for their Maruti Suzuki vehicles. In addition, complimentary dry wash and free vehicle pick up and drop facility will be provided.

Maruti Suzuki says that it has been catering to the diverse audience of India for over 35 years. This initiative marks the company’s continued commitment towards providing the best of service facilities for enhanced vehicle performance. With an average of 1.5 lakhs female customers getting their vehicles serviced every month across India, this Women’s Day camp is expected to boost convenience and delight them.

Speaking on the initiative, Partho Banerjee, Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India, said that on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Maruti Suzuki's women customers will have exclusive deals and discounts as a way to show the brand's support and gratitude. Last year, over eighteen thousand women participated in the service camps. He added that progressively, more women customers are driving their cars to service workshops.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki has recently launched the new WagonR CNG in India with prices starting at Rs 4.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The company currently offers a CNG option in its seven models namely Alto800, AltoK10, WagonR, Super Carry, Celerio, Eeco, and Tour S. The brand has by far sold over 5 lakh CNG vehicles. The newly launched Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG will be available for sale in states having CNG infrastructure like Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Pune, Mumbai, parts of Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

