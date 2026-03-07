Women on the luxe highway

How the premium automotive space in India is seeing a shift in power and preference

Just figure this out. Up to 60% of car purchase decisions in India are now influenced by women. And when it comes to luxury car sales, they contribute about 11-15%—a figure that is rising steadily. Powered by rising aspirations, greater financial autonomy and demand, they are not only driving a fundamental shift in power and preference in the automotive space but also redefining what luxury mobility means in modern India.

From Influence to Ownership

Malvika Mathur, director at Deloitte India, links this trend directly to broader economic and professional shifts. “While women have always made up half the workforce globally, their share in management has grown from 24.5% in 2000 to over 30% in 2025, unlocking real spending power. As more women rise as CXOs, founders and high-earning professionals, premium and luxury cars are becoming personal statements of success and financial freedom,” she adds.

Gaurav Vangaal, associate director, light vehicle production forecast, Indian subcontinent, S&P Global Mobility, agrees. “Gender neutrality is rising in India’s corporate world, and more women are now leading organisations at senior positions. This demographic will be a key driver of steady growth in the luxury segment, linking professional achievement with lifestyle choices in a way that is transforming the market,” he says.

Luxury car makers are echoing these observations across showrooms. Audi India, for instance, has seen a 2% increase in women buying luxury cars—from 9% in 2024 to 11% in 2025. “Models like the Audi Q3, Q3 Sportback, Q5 and Q7 offer a compelling blend of luxury, versatility and advanced technology,” says Balbir Singh Dhillon, brand director, Audi India.

Similar is the case with Mercedes-Benz India. “Nearly 15% of our buyers today are women,” offers Santosh Iyer, the auto major’s MD & CEO. BMW Group India has also witnessed a rise in women buyers—from 10.5% in 2020 to 13% in 2025—and anticipates sustained growth in sales in its BMW and Mini models.

In the driver’s seat

Premium automotive buying in India is being increasingly reshaped by women. The shift is structural and accelerating, spreading well beyond metro cities into tier-2 and 3 markets.

But what’s driving this change? As per Som Kapoor, partner & leader, future of mobility and retail, EY India, women’s approach for luxury car purchases comes with a sharply defined lens. “They prioritise interior space and ergonomic seating over horsepower. Advanced driver assistance systems and top safety ratings rank highly among purchase factors. Eco-consciousness plays a critical role as women are twice as likely than men to cite climate impact as a reason for considering an EV,” he adds.

According to Mathur of Deloitte India, the purchases are less about fitting into a family’s needs and more about what they personally want. “They go for feature-rich top trims, with a rising interest in EVs and hybrids, and faster adoption of digital buying journeys, flexible financing and subscription models,” she adds.

While models such as the Mercedes A-class, BMW Mini and BMW X1 are popular because they offer aspirational styling, lifestyle resonance, and confidence on the road, Vangaal of S&P Global Mobility says all these cars are either self-purchased by women professionals or chosen by families with the woman’s preference guiding the decision.

Iyer of Mercedes-Benz India says the preference is inclined toward self-driven luxury SUVs such as the GLA and GLC. “These combine safety, comfort and everyday usability. For women, engagement with connected technologies, AI-driven personalisation and driver-assistance is high,” he adds.

According to Hardeep Singh Brar, president & CEO, BMW Group India, women buyers who are chauffeur driven go for the long-wheelbase models which provide them with increased space and comfort. “Our buyers increasingly value driver assistance features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automated parking, which not only elevate safety but also reduce driving stress,” he adds.

At Jaguar Land Rover India, the narrative extends beyond performance to personal expression. “Women buyers seek more than performance; they look for effortless driving with advanced features like all-wheel steering, intuitive technology and automatic convenience,” says Rajan Amba, MD, JLR India.

Iconic SUVs like the Range Rover and Defender resonate strongly, he explains, as lifestyle statements that combine reliability with presence. “Customisation —both exterior and interior—colour choices and premium material quality are key influencers,” says Amba.

While the trend spans age groups, Amba notes that the 35-50 years’ segment is leading the charge, driven by financial autonomy and a desire to challenge traditional norms. He expects double-digit growth in luxury car purchases by women in 2026.

Beyond product specifications, Dhillon points to evolving expectations around the buying journey itself. “Women buyers value a personalised, consultative retail experience,” he says, highlighting the demand for flexible ownership solutions, innovative finance options and hassle-free after-sales service. Audi, he adds, is investing in community initiatives, curated experiences and networking forums to deepen engagement with women customers.

The pre-owned luxury segment is also seeing a similar transformation. At Big Boy Toyz (BBT), one of India’s leading platforms for pre-owned luxury cars, women now make up around 15% of the customer base. Founder Jatin Ahuja attributes this rise partly to community-driven initiatives. “We credit Queens Drive Club, an all-women super car club in Gurugram, for accelerating this change. Women prioritise safety, technology, comfort and long-term value—attributes that align naturally with luxury vehicles.”