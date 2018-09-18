Women exempt from Delhi Odd-Even rule but there’s a catch!

Delhi Odd-Even Rule: National Green Tribunal's order that did not allow an exemption to women drivers in the national capital Odd-Even Rule has been stayed by the Supreme Court. Hence, the rule if and when applied will not affect two-wheelers and vehicles driven by women. An IANS report states that a bench comprising of Justice Madan B. Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta stayed the NGT order after counsel appearing for Delhi government contended that apart from the two-wheelers, they also wanted an exemption for vehicles driven by women due to "safety" concern.

The NGT had argued that the odd-even scheme must be applied to all vehicles or else such relaxations would beat the purpose of improving Delhi's air quality. The odd-even scheme, currently not in force in Delhi, mandates odd and even numbered vehicles to be used on alternate days.

While hearing Delhi government's plea against NGT order, Supreme Court also issued a notice to the petitioner who filed the plea before the tribunal, asking why there is no odd-even scheme in force now. To this, the counsel responded by saying the scheme would be implemented based on the level of PM10 and PM2.5 and the coming months of winter would reveal better if there is a need for it.

As per the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), the odd-even scheme comes into effect automatically whenever the particulate matter PM10 and PM 2.5 rises to 500 microgram per cubic metre and 300 microgram per cubic metre respectively for 48 hours.

During odd-even scheme's previous run, women driving four-wheelers were exempt due to safety reasons. If odd-even is applied this winter, two-wheelers, and women driving alone or with a minor will be exempt. The rotational scheme for vehicles will be applicable to private and commercial vehicles, except public buses. While some reports suggest that the scheme did not help much with the air quality, however, one thing is certain - the scheme does help reduce traffic congestion.