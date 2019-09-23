Woman dies in freak accident involving her kid and car’s power windows! How to remain safe

Image for representational purpose onlyA 21-year-old woman was recently killed after getting her neck jammed in the closing window of her standstill BMW car. The mother-of-two was reaching out to her daughter from the half-open window in the front seat when the toddler hit the automatic switch closing the window. Yulia Sharco was marking her 21st birthday that fateful day when her husband found her unconscious soon after the accident.

Artur Sharco broke the jammed window and pulled her "lifeless body" from their car in the village of Staroe Selo, Ukraine. He called in the emergency services and she was rushed to the hospital.

Yulia Sharco passed away eight days after the tragic accident having suffered asphyxia leading to brain damage. “Her brain suffered irreversibly due to clamped arteries,” a local report said. The car was reported to be a BMW E34.

Sharko's husband, Artur found the mother-of-two Yulia unconscious after the incident. (Source: east2west news/Australscope)

It must be noted that it was quite an old-generation car and today several premium cars feature pinch protection in their windows.

The process of pressing down or pulling up on a button to open or close a window barely takes seconds but was considered a distraction for the driver and hence manufacturers rolled out automatic functions where the button only had to be pushed or pulled once and the rest of it was automatic.

But these automated functions can pose a threat to a child's arm or damage the mechanism if there is dirt or a stone wedged in the window track.

Modern cars come with anti-pinch feature which means when the window glass reaches the obstruction, the pressure sensor on the window motor detects motor movement has stopped (even minutely) and reverses the direction.

But that said, a lot of cars sold in India do not feature anti-pinch mechanism and users need to be careful of their window operation, especially if there are toddlers in the car.