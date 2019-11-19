With sights on championship title, Mahindra Racing puts on game face for Formula E 2019/20: Here’s what’s new

The sixth season of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship is all set to kick off in a double trouble weekend in Riyadh. The only Indian team to race in the championship Mahindra Racing invited the media to talk about its readiness for the new season and what all can the spectators and audience look forward to. Jérôme D’Ambrosio and Pascal Wehrlein will continue to spearhead the team’s season six innings. As a major part of its change in strategy, Mahindra Racing has transitioned its entire workforce in-house, bringing technology, energy management, simulation and race strategy perspective, all under one roof.

D’Ambrosio and Wehrlein joined the Mahindra Racing family last year, when D’Ambrosio led the 2018/19 drivers’ championship in the initial part of season 5, having opened his season with a podium and a win; while Wehrlein, with one pole, six further Super Pole appearances, two fastest laps and a podium on his Mahindra debut, proved among the fastest drivers on the grid.

Recently, the team announced a new long-term technology partnership with ZF Friedrichshafen AG. The global technology giant is supporting Mahindra Racing’s season six campaign with chassis development work, shock absorber provision, and engineering services while work is already underway for the design and manufacture of the electric driveline for the 2020/21 season.

In line with the new partnership, the ZF branding will adorn the M6Electro cars from this season onwards. This season’s livery is an adaptation and evolution of the popular and distinctive M5Electro. It was unveiled recently in Germany and retains the familiar red, white and blue hues.

Also, Mahindra Racing has recruited David Clarke as Team Manager and Paul Willett is the Chief Mechanic, whose appointments will bolster the team. Clarke was formerly the Team Manager of reigning team and drivers’ champions DS Techeetah. Willett, meanwhile, comes with over 20 years of motorsport experience in the World Endurance Championship, the Blancpain and Asian Le Mans series.

The 2019/20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship season starts with a double-header in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 22-23 November 2019, followed by races in Santiago, Mexico, Marakesh, Santa, Rome, Paris, Seoul, Jakarta, Berlin, New York, and the final race in London.