Wireless car charging now a reality starting 2018: This video explains how cars can be charged like mobile phones

Wireless charging is gradually becoming a common feature on new age smartphones and now electric cars are soon going to follow this trend. Now German automaker, BMW has developed new inductive charging system for its plug-in hybrid vehicles that will allow wireless charging on the cars confirms a report on Car magazine.

BMW 530e will first get these pilot wireless charging and customers in Europe will get it in July 2018 says a report on Autoblog.

BMW’s new charging technology comprises a base pad with an integrated primary coil that can be installed in a garage or even outside. There is also a secondary coil is located under the vehicle.



“An alternating magnetic field is generated between the two coils, through which electricity is transmitted without cables or contacts at a charge rate of up to 3.2 kW,” BMW explained. “This form of power supply to the high-voltage battery is extremely convenient for customers and involves a charging time of around 3.5 hours.”

So how does it work in a real-world setting? Well, when the driver parks over the pad in a car that has the wireless technology, blue lines on the car’s display guide the driver to the precise position to enable charging to begin. Green circles appear when the vehicle is perfectly aligned. Charging begins when the car's ignition is turned off. A mobile app further informs the driver about the car charing and alerts the driver in case of any disturbances in car's charging. For the safety conscious, BMW says the inductive charging system’s field strength falls well within regulatory limits, while the electromagnetic radiation it produces is less than that of a typical kitchen hotplate.

BMW has been working on this inductive charging technology for a long time and it was first in 2014 it had revealed its plan to collaborate efforts with Daimler to develop this. Many automakers are working on this technology and with this becoming a reality expect EVs to get a big boost.