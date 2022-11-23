Wiesmann returns with a 670 bhp electric convertible roadster, the Project Thunderball

Production of Project Thunderball will take place at Wiesmann’s ‘Gecko’ factory in Dulmen, Germany.

German carmaker Wiesmann is set to make its return to the auto market but this time with an EV codenamed Project Thunderball – poised to be the world’s first electric convertible roadster.



Production of Project Thunderball will take place at Wiesmann’s ‘Gecko’ factory in Dulmen, Germany.

The two-seater, rear-wheel drive Project Thunderball gets twin electric rear-mid mounted motors, which churn out 670 bhp of power and 1100 Nm of peak torque, in a bid to enable the car to achieve its target of clocking 0-100 kmph in 2.9 seconds. The German marque is targeting a 500 km range for the EV.



The electric cars get two charging options – 300kW DC fast charging at a public charger or charging domestically via its 22kW onboard charger. Charging is provided via a standard Type-2 charging port with AC- and DC charge ports.

Further, it features a Battery Management System, allowing the freedom to adjust, calibrate and fine-tune the vehicle’s drivability that is optimised for a multi-terrain drive.

With its regenerative braking system, the driver can change the twin electric motors’ feel to give a powerful engine braking effect when going downhill or braking into corners, which recharges the battery to regain additional range, and allowing optimum use and minimal waste of energy.

Roheen Berry, CEO of Wiesmann said, “We are putting the emotion back into EVs. Which is why technology has been a key part of this project, creating a vehicle that not only has the looks of a true Wiesmann, but also drives like a sports car.”