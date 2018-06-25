Wicked looking Jeep Wrangler 6×6 in military green is the vehicle you would want in an apocalypse?

6x6 vehicles have not been able to gain popularity, possibly due to their ludicrous price tag, almost nil practicality and limited audience. The only options one has for a proper production 6x6 are Mercedes Benz 6x6 and the Hennessey Velociraptor 6×6. Now though there's a new player in the field as a Jeep Wrangler has received the 6x6 treatment and the transformation is done by US-based Bruiser Conversions. As one would normally expect, the length of the Jeep Wrangler 6x6 has been increased in order to accommodate an additional axle. However, if you think that the vehicle is just about extra length, you are wrong as the Wrangler 6x6 also gets an increased ground clearance to ease up the off-road task. The alloy wheels are new and the off-road tyres have been sourced from Mickey Thompson.

Jeep Wrangler 6x6 looks wicked

Another prime visual highlight of the Jeep Wrangler 6x6 is the matte green paint scheme that makes it look like a part of the military. The outside rear view mirrors are completely new and these have been integrated with LED turning winkers. The headlamps are also LEDs in order to offer better illumination than the conventional units. There is also an LED strip just above the windscreen so that the 6x6 can make its presence felt every time it is out in the dark. Thankfully, the changes on the Jeep Wrangler 6x6 are not limited just to the skin but have been implemented underneath as well. Powering this beast is a GM-sourced LS3 V8 engine that is good for producing a maximum power output of 480 bhp.

Watch our video on Jeep confirming new SUVs for India:

In case you are not satisfied with the motor, the custom shop can also install a Cummins turbo diesel or a Hemi V8 motor for you in order to pump more power in the veins of this serious off-roader. The dual tone seats in brown and black colour look appealing and these ensure that the cabin also looks as rich as the exteriors.

Jeep Wrangler 6x6 front

If given a chance, would you buy this Jeep Wrangler 6x6 in India and how much you are ready to pay for this? Do let us know in the comments section below. Meanwhile, if you own a Mahindra Thar and are planning for a heavy makeover, I think we have given you an idea that is good enough.