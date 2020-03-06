WIAA Women’s Rally to the Valley: Highlights from last year and what to expect this year

wiaa womens rally to the valley highlights from last year and what to expect this year

The Western India Automobile Association (WIAA) in collaboration with JK Tyre is organising the 13th edition of the Rally to the Valley on Sunday. The all-women car rally will flag off on a rather befitting day on 8 March which is also International Women’s Day. WIAA has been active in India for over a century now working to promote motorsport in the country and road safety. WIAA maintains that the prime objective of the rally is to empower women and spread awareness on women’s safety and several other social causes through encouraging participants to work on a relevant theme for their cars before they set off.

We experienced the last year’s rally to learn more about what it aims to achieve and how. The following are some highlights from the 2019 edition, followed by what to expect from this year’s rally from Mumbai to Aamby Valley.

On the occasion of WIAA’s 100th anniversary, the committee decided to go one step further in pushing the rally’s objective of women empowerment – 2019 rally was organised by an all-women crew. Starting from marshals, stewards from FMSCI, chairperson, and chief guests. This was the first time a car rally at this scale was organised by an all-women crew.

Deepa Damodaran went home victorious in the TSD (Time Speed Distance) format road rally. Assisted by navigator Priyanka Videsh, Deepa logged only three penalty points, winning the top spot and a Rs 1,00,000 cash prize. There were several other prizes in various categories, including the following two:

Best decorated car

1st – Car number 07 ‘Pledge for Road Safety’. Team: Bina Shah, Zenobia Khodaiji, Vaishali Rode, and Hetal Dalal.

2nd – Car number 100 ‘Stages from a caterpillar to a cocoon to a butterfly’ to spread the message to women to believe in themselves and never give up. Team: Mohini Chandan, Grishma Doshi, Hetal Doshi, and Dhanashree Shegde.

3rd – Car number 43 ‘Army behind Army’ mothers, daughters, wives, and sisters who are a strength to Armymen. Team: Nirali Khandwala, Ritu Jain, Prity Tanna, and Archana Jambusaria.

Best slogan on car

1st – Car number 114 ‘She flies with her own wings’ Team: Snehal Shirke, Avan Modak, Anuya Bapat, and Dhanashree Mhatre.

2nd – Car number 107 ‘Bohat Ho Gaya Sehan, Behan Ab Kuch Bhi Pehan’ Team: Sushma, Parinita, Niharika, and Prachi.

3rd – Car number 73 ‘I am rough, I am tough, I am enough’ Team: Sanjana Minda, Kunjan Shah, Chaitali Doshi, and Hetal Mehta.

What to expect

WIAA tells us that there will be over 100 cars with some 400 women participants this year. There are entries from the Air Force, Navy, Maharashtra Police, and the senior-most driver is 82 years old. This year will also see participation from Diana Pandol who is a Formula 4 race car driver. The 2020 edition will be the first time the rally will have international participation as Pat Braithwate drives her Morgan three-wheeler.

