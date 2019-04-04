WIAA Women’s Rally to the Valley 2019: More than a car rally and what you can win

The Western India Automobile Association (WIAA), in association with JK Tyre, has been holding an exclusive all-women rally for a decade now. But what makes this rally special? I have the opportunity of being a part of it and today, WIAA concluded the briefing for Women's Rally to the Valley 2019. If I am very honest for a bit, I did not gauge the scale of this activity initially. But having met amazing women from all over the country get together to support a cause, it was rather a special sight.

The Rally to the Valley has a focussed objective - women empowerment. About 600 women will set off from Mumbai and drive to Aamby Valley on Sunday. How does it help you ask? We must understand that women's participation in motorsports has been frowned upon for decades, since the inception of motorsports. This is the story from around the world, and India frankly has had it worse.

Sure, this rally does not prepare one for racing but it does inculcate the idea of its possibility. Motorsports are so big in countries like Finland that they have mums and grandmums making time for racing on a weekend. That's how big we want motorsports to be in India.

WIAA's Women's Rally to the Valley is surely a start to it. The women drivers will set an example for their daughters, who might take to racing at an early age and who knows, we might get a racing prodigy who puts India on the map in the global racing scene.

There's, of course, a system for the rally to determine the winner. The Rally to the Valley will be following TSD (Time-Speed-Distance) system, but that's not it. Beyond the rally itself, there are other competitions to win – best-dressed team, best car decor, oldest and youngest rally participant, and more.

The winning team of the rally will be awarded Rs 1 lakh and two nights & three days stay at Hotel Fortune at Lavasa. The team to finish second will get Rs 75,000 and 1 night & two days stay and the third team will get Rs 50,000 along with a one night stay.

The rally will be flagged off from Omkar 1973 at Worli in Mumbai with the finish line being set up at Aamby Valley in Lonavala. The first batch of cars will be flagged off at 7 am. Express Drives will be at the start line and the finish line so you don't miss out on any of the action from the rally.