Why the popular Audi Q3 and A3 sedan have been discontinued from India

Audi India has pulled the plug on its entry-level range in India which consisted of the Q3 compact SUV and the A3 compact sedan. Additionally, the A5 range, as well as Audi's performance range of RS models and the R8, have been discontinued from India. But there is bad news and good news.

By:Updated: April 9, 2020 11:55:28 AM

Audi India has discreetly removed the Q3 and the A3 range from its website suggesting the end of the line for the models from the Indian market. But, the Q3 is one of the most popular models for the brand, and the A3 is also the most affordable vehicle that Audi India sold in India till date, so why would the German brand remove these two models from its offering in India?

Well, the long and short of it all, is there is good news and bad news. Sticking to the latter, the bad news is that the Audi A3, A3 Cabriolet and Audi Q3 were powered by 1.4-litre TFSI petrol and a 2.0-litre TDI diesel engines. As the Indian automotive industry has transitioned to Bharat Stage 6 emission standards from April 1, 2020, these two engines will not be updated to comply with the norms. One of the reasons for this is due to the fact that it would not be cost-effective to upgrade the engines to comply with the stricter emission norms.

2020 Audi A3 Sportback

Secondly, here is where the good news begins. As these models would not be upgraded, this means that the next-generation models will be launched in India very soon. Audi had already showcased the second-generation Q3 way back in 2018 globally. With a new radically different design, albeit with a similar silhouette, the all-new Q3 will make it to Indian shores soon. Additionally, the German automaker has recently revealed the A3 Sportback model. While the Sportback (hatchback) model is not confirmed for the Indian market as yet, it is likely that Audi will introduce a 3-box sedan version globally of the fourth-generation A3 soon, which would be introduced in the India market in the near future.

All-New Audi Q3

However, all of Audi’s latest models being launched in India are doing away with diesel powertrains. The A8L, the A6, the Q8 are all petrol-only. The only diesel Audi options available are in the A4 and the Q7 at the moment. We expect the next-gen A3 and the Q3 to be only powered by a petrol engine. Which one exactly, is something of a mystery for the time being. It could either be the turbocharged three-cylinder motor, of a turbocharged four-cylinder with a mild-hybrid system. We expect Audi India to confirm the detailed specifications about both cars at the time of launch.

Additionally, Audi India has also discontinued the A5 range as well as its entire range of performance cars from the Indian market. The A5 Sportback, S5 Sportback and the A5 Cabriolet have all been discontinued for the same reasons. From the performance range of models, the RS5, RS6, RS7 and the flagship R8 V10 Plus supercar have all been removed from the offering. All of these models are low volume products for Audi and would not make economical sense. But some of them are likely to be reintroduced in new guises as the A5 range right from the base to the RS5 have been given a facelift, the flagship R8 has also been given an update internationally. While the RS6 and RS7 models are in available internationally in all-new generation models with mild-hybrid V8 engines and more clever tech. It is possible, these models would be re-introduced over the course of the year.

