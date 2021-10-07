Why Tata Motors plans to restructure variants like Punch for all models

Like the Tata Punch, all other Tata Products will see their variants being restructured soon. Here’s why.

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch its all-new subcompact SUV — the Tata Punch. The Punch is expected to be launched in the Indian market on October 20th around the festive season. However, while the Punch brings some new flavour into the small SUV segment, it also brings some changes in the Tata Motors product range. Unlike the other models in the range, Tata Motors will offer the Punch in four trims — Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. Additionally, Tata Motors will also offer three customisation packs — Rhythm Pack, Dazzle Pack and iRA Pack with the Punch.

Currently, all Tata Motors SUVs and cars follow a variant naming structure – XE, XM, XT and XZ. The XE being the base economical variant while the XZ and its optional packages would be the highest-spec trim.

Speaking with Express Drives Vivek Srivatsa Head-Marketing, Passenger and Electric Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, revealed the reason the automaker decided to restructure its variant line up.

Srivatsa said ’It is not a simple renaming of the variants. Our new “Persona” philosophy helps us tailor our vehicles and present them in a different manner to the different kinds of customers.”

He added “We say that the Pure is for “Minimalists” who prefer function without complications. So this is not going to be a price hierarchy based persona. While Pure may be the most economical variant, it is not going to be a bare bones variant that is made cheap to meet a target price point. Like the Pure, the other three personalities have also been designed similarly.”

Talking about why Tata Motors decided to implement the new “Persona” philosophy, Srivatsa said “Across all our products, XE is the least selling variant across all Tata Motors products. This clearly shows that while the XE might be the cheapest, the customers are not interested in them. Even the few who bought the base XE variant, spent a lot of money on after market customisations and accessories. Instead of offering unnecessary variants that don’t sell, we decided to offer the customer what they desired and match their personalities and lifestyle, rather than price.”

Srivatsa further added that while the move is the automaker’s first attempt with the trend. He admitted that it may not be the perfect attempt, but it is a first step in that direction.

He confirmed that moving forward, Tata Motors “will move into the same direction for all its products, at the appropriate time for each product.”

Many automakers today are following such “Personality” driven marketing and sales structure offering for their models. Kia, for example, offers the Sonet and Seltos in Tech-Line and GT-Line trims, Volkswagen recently introduced its new Taigun SUV in two personalities — Dynamic Line and Performance Line. While the Punch is one of the first few to follow this new trend of variant structure, it seems like more automakers will be catching on to it.

