Why no carmaker could beat the Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta in India

Both the Toyota Innova Crysta and Fortuner dominate their respective segments with 50 and 63 per cent shares.

The Toyota Innova is a name synonymous with reliability. Toyota started selling the car here from 2005 and ever since it has taken the market by storm. Many competitors came and left but the formidable Innova stood mighty. So much that when the all-new version came out 10 years later, with a much higher price tag, it went onto overtaking even SUVs in sales. Now, Toyota has issued a release. One that says that the Innova Crysta reigns supreme in its segment with a 50 per cent share. Actually, the segment is spear-headed by the Crysta and as such, there is no other direct competitor to it. This is one of the reasons, the Crysta sales continue to rise.

The taxi brigade loves Innova Crysta. However, the majority of the sales come from private buyers. This goes on to show the immense popularity that this MUV enjoys. If we talk about competition, a vehicle that comes close to competing with the Crysta will be the Mahindra Marazzo. However, without an automatic and petrol engine, the Marazzo can only dream about taking on the Crysta.

As for the SUV built on the same architecture, the Fortuner has been the go-to vehicle for politicians. Even the ones who want a rugged yet reliable vehicle turn to the Fortuner. Toyota says that the Fortuner held a 54 per cent share of the SUV market while in Feb 2020, it held 64 per cent. While the Innova Crysta has less competition now, the Fortuner, on the other hand, is smothered with competition from all sides. There are very capable SUVs like the Ford Endeavour, Isuzu MU-X, Skoda Kodiaq and the Mahindra Alturas. However, the general perception that the Fortuner is a very reliable SUV as well as holds its resale value aids in sales. Likewise, the lower service costs and general Toyota indestructibility help move units.

