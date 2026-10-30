Why Hyundai needs the Bayon right now

Hyundai has lost its second position to Tata and Mahindra, can the Bayon help Hyundai get it back?

The Indian car market witnessed a big shift in 2026. Hyundai India, which for years was the country’s second-largest carmaker behind Maruti Suzuki, was pushed to the fourth position by Mahindra and Tata Motors.

The January-September 2026 sales data sourced from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) shows that Tata Motors (575,583 units) and Mahindra (541,942 units) have surged ahead of Hyundai (471,724 units). To reclaim its position, the Korean carmaker launched the Bayon SUV this week, priced aggressively starting at Rs 9.99 lakh.

The Bayon, at 4,245 mm in length, plugs the white space between the Venue (3,995 mm) and the Creta (4,330 mm), and industry experts have highlighted why it is important for Hyundai India. Gaurav Vangaal, associate director, Light Vehicle Production Forecasting, Mobility Global, told this newspaper that the Bayon will bring incremental volumes for Hyundai by pulling in buyers who find the Venue too compact but aren’t ready to stretch to a Creta. “In addition, the Bayon will create a vital headroom for the next-generation Creta to move further upmarket,” he said.

A deeper look at model-wise sales illustrates why the Bayon is important. While the Creta continues to lead its segment with 143,424 units sold during January-September 2026, and the Venue holds firm at 102,890 units, Tata Motors is going strong with the Punch at 182,269 units and the Nexon at 174,524 units, alongside new entries like the Sierra (62,574 units).

Mahindra also has a robust lineup, led by the Scorpio/N at 138,273 units and the Thar and Thar Roxx at 96,939 units.

The Bayon can counter rivals through clever urban packaging. Official spec sheets and launch details reveal a feature-heavy crossover boasting a class-leading 505-litre boot space, advanced tech like Generative AI voice assistance, and comprehensive safety suites.

By targeting the space between compact and midsize SUVs, the Bayon represents a calculated play. While a proper road test will deliver the dynamic verdict, on paper, it gives Hyundai India the precise tool required to plug customer leakage and mount a solid comeback.