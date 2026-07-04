Why Creta remains undisputed king of midsize SUVs

7 solid rivals in 9 months, yet sales on a high

On June 30, when Tata Motors launched Sierra EV priced at Rs 18.79-25.99 lakh, it was yet another attempt by an automaker to breach the midsize SUV fortress ruled by Hyundai Creta. In fact, Sierra EV is the seventh rival

Creta has faced since September last year, and yet it remains unshakeable.

For long, Creta faced occasional rivals such as Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Tata Curvv, and Toyota Hyryder, but the real competition began when Maruti Suzuki drove in Victoris in September last year, Tata launched Sierra ICE in December, and Kia the all-new Seltos in January this year. And yet, not even in a single month, has any of these rivals been able to match Creta’s monthly sales.

Even when the all-new Renault Duster arrived in March, followed by facelifts of Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun, sales of Creta weren’t impacted.

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To put it in perspective, from September 2025 to May this year, Creta has sold an average of 16,885 units per month, far more than Victoris’ 11,127, the all-new Seltos’s 10,630, and Sierra ICE’s 6,220 units. Even the lifestyle heavyweight SUV duo of Mahindra Thar and Thar Roxx has averaged a combined 11,115 units a month. The famed Duster, on the other hand, has fizzled at merely 1,676 units per month since launch.

Automotive analysts and brand experts said that Creta hasn’t faced brand fatigue since the January 2024 facelift of the ICE model and the January 2025 launch of Creta Electric.

“The Creta brand, it appears, is relatively immune to fatigue, and the SUV has perfectly cracked the buyer’s pulse,” said Harish Bijoor, brand-strategy expert and founder of Harish Bijoor Consults. “India is a price-quality equation market. The Creta brand is strong because it has traditionally been the first to offer segment-first features early on. Whether it was the panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, or advanced ADAS tech, each iteration has stayed well ahead of the curve. Consumers feel inherently rewarded because they are blessed with new tech before anyone else.”

63-Variant Ecosystem

Gaurav Vangaal, associate director, LVP Forecasting, Mobility Global, added that Creta is not just a single SUV model, but an ecosystem in itself. “The sheer variant choice in Creta means that there is one for every buyer’s need. There are a whopping 34 variants of Creta – 20 in petrol and 14 in diesel – and four gearbox choices, making it a natural upgrade for people from the compact SUV segment. Then there are four variants in the sporty-edition Creta N Line, as well as 25 variants of Creta Electric in two battery pack options.”

Considering that these 63 variants cover a really wide price range of Rs 10.9 lakh-Rs 20.06 lakh in petrol, Rs 12.53 lakh-Rs 20.11 lakh in diesel, Rs 19.03 lakh-Rs 20.1 lakh in N Line, and Rs 18.03 lakh-Rs 24.7 lakh in electric, Creta remains in the consideration set of every car buyer with a Rs 10 lakh-Rs 25 lakh budget. “It has achieved default-buy status in the Indian consumer psyche,” a former Hyundai India executive told FE. “Despite half a dozen rivals hitting the market month after month, Creta is the gold standard of the segment.”

Cost of Dominance

But this absolute dominance of Creta has possibly hit Hyundai India in an unexpected way. Even as Creta’s sales have been growing year over year – from 157,311 units in 2023, to 186,919 units in 2024, and 201,122 units in 2025 – the market share of Hyundai India has been shrinking. In fact, financial year data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers shows that the automaker’s market share has dropped from 14.6% in FY23 to just 12.6% in FY26. Industry observers pointed out that by singularly focusing its marketing, production, and component capacities on Creta and, to an extent, the sub-compact SUV Venue, Hyundai has inadvertently left the rest of its portfolio exposed, allowing competitors to chip away at its other models.