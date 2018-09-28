Why cars that failed Global NCAP crash tests are still on sale? Should you be worried?

Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP) has once again crash tested made-in-India cars at its test facility located outside India. Ever since 2014 the Global NCAP has tested over 24 India made cars and SUVs releasing its crash test results where many India made cars failed to secure even 1 star in the adult-occupancy protection. The latest vehicles to be tested by NCAP were the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon compact SUVs that scored a decent 4 starts in safety rating. Renault Lodgy base variant was also crash tested by the company and it failed to secure any points.

Indian government appointed ARAI is responsible to set emission and safety norms for vehicles and it has prescribed a set of norms which carmakers have to follow to ensure car's safety. These norms are based on certain parameters like average speed, quality of the road, engine capacity, the weight of the vehicle and many more. Every car sold in India has to follow this ARAI regulation strictly and approval needs to be taken much before the start of production of a vehicle.

All-Cars crash tested by GLOBAL NCAP

Renault India in a statement made it very clear that all its products not just meet but exceed the regulations set by ARAI. The statement further says that "Renault has taken great strides in vehicle safety. The company shares the goal of improving road safety worldwide, including the adoption of robust vehicle safety standards."

Global NCAP crash tested these vehicles including the Renault Lodgy at 64 kmpl. As per various data by the government and many other organisations, the average speed in an Indian city ranges from 17.2 kmpl to 25 kmpl (in 2017). On the National Highways, the average speed in India 58 kmph. As per the current mandate, all the cars and SUVs that failed the Global NCAP tests are still ARAI certified.

Renault India further said that the results of Global NCAP have to be seen in a perspective. "The tests by Global NCAP are conducted at speeds that are higher than those prescribed by the regulatory authorities, not only in India but also in developed markets."

Some of the popular cars that failed the Global NCAP tests are Mahindra Scorpio, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Hyundai i10, Tata Nano and many more. Going forward, India will see the implementation of new safety and emission norms that will make cars safer and will help in reducing road fatalities.

Tata Nexon being crash tested

Yes, with airbags and ABS it is possible to reduce the number of road fatalities in India. It is also true that cars made in India for export markets are safer than the once sold in India. But, at the end of the day, the law to manufacture cars and vehicles in India is still the same for each automaker and every company adhere to this law set by the Indian government.

Renault India further said that "As India is gradually moving towards international safety and emission norms by including more robust regulations, Renault will be ready for the upcoming safety regulations and BS VI norms." Carmakers in India have a lot to deal with and on many occasions have demanded a separate ministry for automobiles to regulate auto policies in India. Currently, it has to deal with many ministries including Ministry of Heavy Industries, Ministry of Road Transport, Ministry of Power (for EVs), Finance Ministry and GST council. Also to mention National Green Tribunal (NGT) and ARAI are other two government bodies that play a major role in dictating auto policies.

Once a proper channel or ministry is in place the work process gets easier and stringent laws can be impemented. Whether its the government or carmakers or organisations like Global NCAP at the end everyone wants safer cars for the Indian market and together the goal can be achieved by just coming together. India has come a long way in car safety and in the next two years we will one of the safest cars on sale in India.