Who is Anish Shah, the man to succeed Anand Mahindra from 2021

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that as many top executives will be retiring, they have made new appointments in the top level of management of the company. One of the biggest announcements of recent times is that Anand Mahindra who has been the Executive Chairman of the group since 2016 will be stepping down to a non-executive role in the company from April 2020. After a year, Anish Shah, who is currently the Group President (Strategy) for the Mahindra Group and a Member of the Group Executive Board will be his successor from April 2, 2021.

In the time being, Dr Pawan Goenka will be re-designated as Managing Director and CEO after Anand Mahindra steps down from his role, Shah will assume his role as Managing Director and CEO from April 2, 2021, following Dr Goenka’s retirement.

Who is Anish Shah

Dr Anish Shah is currently the Group President (Strategy) for the Mahindra Group and a Member of the Group Executive Board. In his current role, Shah’s primary focus areas are strategy development and implementation; building capabilities in fields like digitisation, data sciences to enable synergies across the group of companies in addition to driving international growth. Shah also leads the Risk Management and Performance Review parts of the organisation as the Group Strategy Office plays a key role in developing and scouting talent for leadership roles over the many companies of the group.

Before joining Mahindra, Shah’s prior role was President and CEO of GE Capital India where he played a key role in many avenues, especially one including a turnaround of its SBI Card joint venture. In his 14-year-long time with GE Capital, Shah help leadership positions in its US and other global business units. Before his term with GE Capital, Shah led Bank of America’s US Debit Products Business where he launched an innovative rewards programme, led numerous initiatives in payment technology among many other ventures with the firm.

Shah holds a PhD from Carnegie Mellon’s Tepper School of Business. His doctoral thesis was in the field of Corporate Governance. He also received his Master’s Degree from Carnegie Mellon and he acquired his Post Graduate Diploma in Management from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Transition to MD & CEO at Mahindra & Mahindra

Once the new financial year begins on April 1, 2020, Shah will assume his new role by joining the M&M Board as Deputy Managing Director and Group CFO. He will be responsible for the Group Corporate Office and will have full oversight of all business sectors apart form the Auto and Farm Sector ventures of the group. After Pawan Goenka retires from his position, Shah will be appointed as Managing Director and CEO from Aprils 2, 2021.