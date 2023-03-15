Which MPV to choose: 2023 Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Etriga vs Mahindra Marazzo

2023 Kia Carens is now RDE and BS6 2 complaint and comes with a more powerful 1.5-litre turbo petrol.

We have all heard and read this famous line by the Greek philosopher Heraclitus of Ephesus, “Only, constant in life is change”. That pretty much sums up the Indian automobile in a nutshell. With the SUVs sweeping the market, three-row MPVs have seen a rise in demand and Kia has tasted success in this segment with the Carens. Not resting on past laurels, the South Korean manufacturer has launched the updated 2023 Carens and based on the sales figures, it is the second best-selling three-row MPV after Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

We take a look at the MPV options available in the market which cost around the same as the 2023 Carens.

Kia Carens

One of the most important additions the 2023 Carens has received is that it now offers a brand new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine replacing the 1.4-litre. The MPV will continue to be available with the 1.5-litre diesel and 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol powertrains. An interesting update is that Kia does not offer the 6-speed manual gearbox option in the diesel anymore. Rather the diesel and the turbo petrol engines are mated to either a 6-speed clutchless manual iMT or 6-speed torque converter or iMT and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. The NA petrol is the only trim that is available with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The 1.5-litre turbo is the most powerful engine in its segment with an output of 158bhp and 253Nm. The new motor churns out 20bhp and 11Nm of torque more than the 1.4-litre turbo. The 114bhp diesel, on the other hand, offers an additional 1bhp more than the previous edition. The 1.5-litre NA petrol remains the same with a total output of 113bhp.

The new Carens is available in five variants – Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus. The turbo petrol iMT starts from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 17.55 lakh while the DCT is from Rs 15.75 lakh to Rs 18.45 lakh, ex-showroom. The diesel iMT is priced from Rs 12.65 lakh to Rs 18 lakh while the automatic is available at Rs 18.95 lakh, ex-showroom. The NA petrol starts from Rs 10 lakh.



Kia has now made the 12.5-inch all-digital instrument console standard across the range. Previously, it was only available in the higher variants.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The Ertiga is the most affordable three-row MPV in its segment starting from Rs 8.49 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It is available in petrol and CNG. The petrol is available with two transmission options — a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The manual range from Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 11.43 lakh, while the automatic is from Rs 11.13 lakh to Rs 12.93 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. As mentioned earlier, it also comes with a CNG option and the price starts from 10.58 lakh to Rs 11.68 lakh, all ex-showroom Delhi.

The Ertiga comes standard with second-row bench seat, a 7-inch infotainment system, four airbags, cruise control, a Hill Hold function, ABS and EBD, etc.

Maruti Suzuki XL6

Under the Nexa brand, the XL6 is more about luxury. Hence, this six-seater MPV comes with additional features like individual Captain seats in the second row, ventilated front seats, a tyre pressure monitor and a 360-degree camera.

Like the Ertiga, the XL6 is available in petrol and CNG. The 1.5-litre petrol has an output of 102bhp and 136.8Nm of torque. It is available in a 5-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic. It also comes in CNG but only with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The XL6 petrol manual is priced from Rs 11.41 lakh to Rs 13.01 lakh, the automatic is from Rs 12.91 lakh to Rs 14.51 lakh and the CNG at Rs 12.36 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Mahindra Marazzo

Yes, the Marazzo is still available in the market and is one of the longest and most spacious MPVs in the segment. It is the only vehicle in its class that to be only available in diesel. The Marazzo is available in three variants — M2 starting from Rs 13.70 lakh, M4+ at Rs 14.92 lakh and M6+ at 15.95 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

The Marazzo gets a 7-inch touch screen with a navigation system, dual airbags, four disc brakes with ABS and EBD, cornering lamps, a rear parking camera with sensors, etc.