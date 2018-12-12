Where and when to see and experience the Tata Harrier near to you before launch

The Tata Harrier launch is just around the corner. While bookings have been open for a couple of months now Tata Motors will be taking to the streets to showcase their new SUV starting next Tuesday, the 18th of December 2018. If you are considering adding a Tata Harrier to your garage, you could find our full review of the car here.

According to the company, the public preview for the Tata Harrier will start in Gurugram, Delhi NCR where the SUV will go on display on December 18th and 19th. Following that, the SUV will move to Bengaluru on the December 22nd and 23rd. Following this Delhi and Lucknow will get the car on December 29th and 30th simultaneously. Following this, the SUV will be on display January 5-6, 2019 in Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Kochi, Kolkata and Pune.

Each preview will be divided into two time-slots, the first slot between 9am-11am will be reserved for customers who have pre-booked the SUV. Following that, from 11am-9pm the SUV will be available for public viewing with hopes of adding more bookings to their kitty prior to the launch.

The Tata Harrier SUV has been one of the most talked about cars in 2018 and will enter a fiercely contested segment with the likes of the Jeep Compass, the Hyundai Creta and the Mahindra XUV500. While it is easily the freshest looking SUV in the segment, the missing four-wheel drive system and the lack of an automatic gearbox is still a big miss. Under the hood, the Tata Harrier employs a 2.0-litre turbo-charged diesel motor that makes 140 hp which it shares with the Jeep Compass