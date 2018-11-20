When and Where to watch New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launch LIVE Video

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is all set to be launched in India tomorrow and a lot of you must be eagerly waiting for the arrival of the MPV. For all such people, here's a good news. Now you can watch the live streaming of the new Maruti Ertiga right at your smartphone or laptop. The India launch event of the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is all set to take place at 11 AM tomorrow morning in Delhi NCR. New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 launch video can be watched at the company's official Maruti Suzuki Arena official Facebook page. Having said that, if you do not wish to miss any action, head over to the said location on Facebook to get a LIVE view of the proceedings along with the price announcement.

The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is wider and spacious than the outgoing model. The new model will get a redesigned grille up front along with new projector headlamps and fresh tail lamps. Prime highlights on the MPV include LED DRLs, electronically adjustable outside rear view mirrors with integrated turning winkers, a touchscreen infotainment system supporting Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more. Powering the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a newly developed 1.5-litre petrol engine that made its debut on the new generation Ciaz a few months back. The said motor gets the company's mild hybrid SHVS tech for a better fuel efficiency and will replace the existing 1.4-litre engine on the outgoing model. The engine is expected to churn out the similar power output of close to 103 hp as the new Ciaz. Besides, the 1.3-litre diesel engine will be carried over to the new model as well that is good for shedding out 89 horses.

The new Ertiga will challenge the likes of the Mahindra Marazzo in the segment but will come at a significantly lesser price. The new model is expected to be priced in India at Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. More details on the new Ertiga to be revealed tomorrow. Stay tuned with us as we will be updating all the instant updates from the launch event in our LIVE blog.