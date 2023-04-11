What to expect from the new India-bound Renault Duster?

The new Renault Duster is coming to India and here’s how the SUV stacks up against its competition, the Creta, Seltos, and Grand Vitara.

The Duster was the product that cemented Renault’s name in India, however, the carmaker decided to pull the plugs on the mid-size SUV. Now, with new products in the segment and growing popularity, Renault is finally bringing back the Duster, which has been spied testing.

The upcoming Renault Duster will be based on a CMF-B platform and will draw design inspiration from the Dacia Bigster concept. The new Renault Duster will be co-developed by Nissan and Renault is expected to be larger than its predecessor, and possibly even have three rows of seating.

New Renault Duster vs competition

Three of the most popular SUVs in the segment are the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (Toyota Hyryder as well), which the Renault Duster will take on. The three SUVs offer unique designs, technology, and engine specifications.

Starting with the Hyundai Creta, the SUV is offered in petrol guise only, and soon, will get the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill that powers the Alcazar and the new Verna. Gearbox options include a manual and DCT. The Kia Seltos offers the same engine combination, however, Kia no more offers a manual gearbox which is replaced by the company’s iMT clutchless manual.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara takes a slightly different approach by offering a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with an optional all-wheel-drive system, which is a first in the segment. Apart from this, the Grand Vitara is also offered with a hybrid powertrain developed by Toyota. The Toyota Hyryder also shares the same engine and gearbox combinations as the Grand Vitara.

Renault Duster engine specifications

At the moment, there are no details about the engine and gearbox options that will power the new Duster, however, we can expect Renault to offer petrol and possibly even a hybrid powertrain. Given that the new Renault Duster will make its European debut in 2024 followed by its India launch in 2025, we can expect something interesting from Renault.