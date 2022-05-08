What sets the Volkswagen Virtus apart from the competition: 5 unique attributes

The recently launched Volkswagen Virtus is a midsize sedan that goes against rivals like Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Skoda Slavia

Volkswagen is soon going to launch the Virtus in the market. This is the company’s contender in the mid-size sedan segment as they feel that the sedan segment is going strong. Despite the onslaught of SUVs in the recent past, there are a few strong names in this segment that have established themselves over time. We got a chance to drive the Vitrus recently and here are five things that set the Volkswagen Virtus apart from the competition.

Big dimensions

Virtus is the longest vehicle in the segment and has a length of 4,561mm. The vehicle that comes closest to this figure is the Skoda Slavia, which is based on the same MQB-A0-IN platform. In fact, the two vehicles have the longest wheelbase, width and biggest boot space in the segment. The length combined with a respectable 2,651mm wheelbase means that the Virtus offers a good amount of space inside the cabin.

Powerful engine

The 1.5-litres TSI petrol engine inside the Virtus is the most powerful unit in the segment, except for the Slavia, which also comes with the same engines. This four-cylinder motor is capable of churning 148bhp and 250Nm and comfortably beat all other rivals. It comes mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG and provides an exhilarating driving experience. Despite the high power and torque outputs, the engines offer respectable mileage figures and the bigger engine also come with cylinder deactivation technology.

Biggest infotainment unit

The Volkswagen Virtus comes with the biggest touchscreen infotainment system in the segment. The 10-inch touchscreen is bigger than the rest and also supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The rest of the competition offers either 7 or 8-inch touchscreens and also miss out on wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Advanced MID

Volkswagen has equipped the Virtus with a fully digital multi-information display (MID). The colour display is also the biggest unit in the segment and stands at 8 inches. The Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna all come with a semi-digital console that consists of two analogue dials and a small digital display in the middle. The all-digital instrument cluster on the Virtus is capable of displaying a whole host of information and show different display layouts.