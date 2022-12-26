What makes the Maruti Alto sell?

It has been more than 2 decades since the Alto was introduced in India but it continues to rake in consistent numbers for the brand. What makes it sell?

The Maruti Suzuki Alto sold more than 15,000 units in November 2022 and around 21,000 units in October 2022 where it was crowned the most selling car for the month. It has been more than 2 decades since the Alto was introduced in India but it continues to rake in consistent numbers for the brand. What makes it sell?

What makes the Alto sell: Engine

The Maruti Suzuki Alto is powered by a very nippy three-cylinder, naturally aspirated 800cc engine that does a great job pushing the Alto around. Despite the numbers being unflattering on paper, for Alto’s size and weight, the job is well done. The Alto is quite notorious for being spotted everywhere. The petrol engine produces 47 bhp with 69 Nm of peak torque whereas the CNG version churns 40 bhp with 60 Nm of peak torque while being mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

What makes the Alto sell: Cost effective

In a country like India where an individual’s purchasing power plays a crucial role in deciding what they buy, Alto is very cost-effective. Be it servicing, maintenance, part replacement, etc, the Alto is pretty easy to maintain. It is to be noted that at a starting price of Rs. 3.39 lakh, ex-showroom, that goes up to Rs. 5.03 lakh, ex-showroom, one gets the option of a manual, CNG and even an automatic variant.

What makes the Alto sell: Mileage

Sky-high fuel prices have made everyone appreciate a fuel-efficient car. The Alto 800 returns great mileage of around 20 kmpl in its petrol variant and 31.59 Kms/Kg for its CNG trim. It reduces the bite of visiting the petrol pump regularly and gladly answers the question of ‘kitna deti hai‘.

What makes the Alto sell: Good Resale Value

Selling an Alto is not a difficult task, be it in any remote corner of the country. A large number of Maruti Suzuki dealerships make ownership a breeze and low maintenance make the Alto very enticing for people on a budget.

What makes the Alto sell: Features

The Maruti Alto offers a 7-inch touchscreen SmartPlay infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and reverse parking sensors. The overall cabin feels quite nice and better than most of its rivals in the price segment. It also gets dual airbags, ABS and EBD.